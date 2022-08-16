Celebrities Are Slaying Rick Owen’s Sexy Black Prong Maxi Dress

The celebrity world can’t get enough of Rick Owens. The cutting-edge designer has been a hot topic in the fashion world over the last decade. His intricate clothing features unique silhouettes and a somewhat grungy avant-garde aesthetic.

Recently, Ayesha Curry was spotted wearing the designer’s edgy black prong maxi dress to an event. The mother of three was all smiles as she posed for the camera alongside her hubby Steph Curry wearing the curve-hugging ensemble.

Ayesha wore her beautiful tresses in wavy beach curls and styled the look with big statement earrings, a black clutch, and a cute pendant necklace.

Mrs. Curry looked amazing in this look! According to the designer’s website, Rick Owens created the futuristic gown using Polyurethane-coated stretch denim. The flexible fabric hit all of the right angles and curves on the International Smoke restauranteur and the beautiful cut-out added a sexy but elegant touch.

Ayesha isn’t the only celeb that’s managed to pull off the unique Rick Owens ensemble. The R&B icon Monica and model Nazanin Mandi also stunned wearing the same dress from the whimsical designer.

1. Nazanin Mandi

Source:Getty

Model Nazanin Mandi attended the world premiere of “NOPE” wearing Owens’ black prong maxi dress-in style. The You Bloome CEO styled up the look with a chunky gold YSL necklace and bold gold earrings from Cult Gaia. Mandi dazzled wearing black kitten heels and a sleek bun.

According to her Instagram, Mandi pulled the incredible look together on her own. “I love when I style myself, I’ve been doing it more than ever lately because it brings me so much joy & it doesn’t get any more authentic than when it’s truly your own self-expression, obvi lol,” she told fans.

2. Monica

Source:Getty

Monica slayed in the black maxi-prong dress during the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April. The R&B singer jazzed up the look with a black cropped jacket and killer sunglasses. The “Angel of Mine” hitmaker wore her hair down with a clean part in the middle.