Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
psychologytoday.com
How Anti-Racist Activism Affects Interracial Couples, Like Us
This year marks the 54th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that struck down U.S. laws against interracial marriage. Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage we celebrate every year on June 12, had an interracial marriage that changed America, as their love forced a court to rule that "distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry" are "odious to a free people."
Essence
"When We Advance The Rights Of Black People In This Country, We Advance America As A Whole"
Janai Nelson, the new President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, talks to ESSENCE about tackling threats to democracy in America. I sat down with Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), over Zoom—on the day after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. Acknowledging the enormity of the moment, Nelson and I, two Black female attorneys, even did a little dance in our seats. Our joy was reminiscent of the scene from A Black Lady Sketch Show that celebrated the first all-Black lady courtroom.
A Growing Number of Religious Groups Are Developing Reparations Programs for Black Americans
Weary of waiting for the federal government to act on reparations for black Americans, churches and other faith groups have started their own programs.
BET
Nurses Of Color Want 'Action' And Not Just An Apology From American Nurses Association For Historic Racism
The American Nurses Association (ANA) recently apologized for its historic racist practices. But now, nurses of color want to see the ANA take action to amend for past wrongs and to address the racism they continue to experience today. On June 11, ANA’s governing body voted unanimously to adopt the...
The American Faith I Was Raised In
I was raised in a very specific American faith. This American faith is not patriotism, not a love of this country—though it contains some of that. Nor is it Christianity—though it contains some of that too. It is the belief that Church and state should never have been separate in American life, despite all the un-Christian aspects of the Founders, such as their distinctly secular philosophies and their explicit, repeated commitment to that separation. Today’s Christian nationalists have fought for this particular faith over decades.
Politicians seek to control classroom discussions about slavery in the US
Of all the subjects taught in the nation’s public schools, few have generated as much controversy of late as the subjects of racism and slavery in the United States. The attention has come largely through a flood of legislative bills put forth primarily by Republicans over the past year and a half. Commonly referred to as anti-critical race theory legislation, these bills are meant to restrict how teachers discuss race and racism in their classrooms.
What the Methodist Split Tells Us About American Political Polarization
The United Methodists are the second-largest Protestant Christian denomination in the United States, and they're headed for a split. That might seem like an internecine affair, something of interest mainly to Methodists or, at most, other churches hoping to poach some congregants amid the chaos. But big church splits as politically tinged as this one can be a revealing microcosm of our politics as a whole. And Methodism—which has long held something of a median position in American Protestantism, given Methodists' historical location between Episcopalians (stereotypically elite, urban, center-left) and Pentecostals (stereotypically poor, rural, populist)—might be uniquely well-suited to provide a religious microcosm of our national polarization and its rising risks.
Conservative writer combats woke revisionism of US history with new book honoring American icons
Conservative commentator Scott Ruesterholz is pushing back against the woke revisionism of U.S. history with a new book aiming to preserve the legacies of some of the country's most beloved icons. Ruesterholz, whose penned pieces in popular conservative news sites like Townhall.com and The Federalist, published his second book Tuesday....
The Women Who Revolutionized Nursing During the American Civil War
Before the war, most nurses were men.
A House Divided | The Next US Civil War May Be Closer Than You Think
Civil war happens all over the globe, but experts believe with all the division, political climate change, national mass shootings, and policy change, people may be readying themselves for a new civil war here in the United States.
Matthew Desmond's book 'Poverty, by America' coming in 2023
NEW YORK — (AP) — Matthew Desmond's first book since his Pulitzer Prize winning “Evicted” is not just a study of who is poor in the world's richest country. It also asks why. Crown will publish “Poverty, by America” on March 21, 2023. According to Crown,...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lovingly crafted narratives on subjects ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to Presidents John Adams and Harry Truman made him among the most popular and influential historians of his time, has died. He was 89.McCullough died Sunday in Hingham, Massachusetts, according to his publisher, Simon & Schuster.“David McCullough was a national treasure. His books brought history to life for millions of readers. Through his biographies, he dramatically illustrated the most ennobling parts of the American character," Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement. A joyous and tireless student of the...
Songs of Slavery and Emancipation
Ending slavery in the United States took much more than a civil war. Decades of conflict between enslaved Africans and white supremacist slaveowners culminated on the battlefield, yet a prolonged ideological struggle set the stage for emancipation even before the American Revolution. Resistance on and off the plantation often took the form of song, either to inspire rebellion or shift public opinion. A new compilation, Songs of Slavery and Emancipation, restores this revolutionary spirit through the music of slave organizers, freedom fighters, and abolitionists.
