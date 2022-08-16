Read full article on original website
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Food festivals, events celebrate seasonal ingredients
Local food festivals working to leverage the seasonal flavors of the moment are popping up steadily through August headed into fall. Fresh fruit, vegetables and cultural food celebrations capitalizing on good weather and even better ingredients are flush this month with plenty of opportunities to experience a wide variety of flavors, preparations and vibes.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
dayton.com
New mural among renovations at Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center
“We look at our programs as a way to enrich the quality of life for people,” said Kettering cultural arts manager Shayna McConville. Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is in the midst of a makeover to not only upgrade to the 21st century but provide a more inclusive space.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
Eaton Register Herald
American Idol finalist plays PCHS
EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
livability.com
Dayton, Ohio, Region Offers a Diverse Collection of Communities
Unique communities across the Dayton region are appealing to newcomers. Citizens who are engaged are the backbone of any thriving and livable community, and Dayton is known to be one of Ohio’s hidden treasures. One of the Dayton region’s appeals is its diverse community collection. Communities across the region appeal to families because of their housing affordability and quality schools. Many of these communities also feature revitalized central business districts drawing development and serving as community gathering places.
dayton.com
Two-day Whimmydiddle this weekend at RiversEdge is free to attend
HAMILTON — Whimmydiddle presented by IBEW Local 648 will return to RiversEdge this weekend as a free, two-day event. Shovels & Rope will headline the festival on Friday evening and Charley Crockett will be the headliner on Saturday night. “This year, we have a really great event with an...
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
dayton.com
Pizza Bandit adds new kiosk location in downtown Dayton
The Pizza Bandit is once again making it easier for people in downtown Dayton to get their hands on an authentic slice of New York pizza. The business is partnering with Black Box Improv Theater to add a kiosk allowing customers to order pizza with no minimum ordering requirements or delivery fees.
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
dayton.com
The ‘tomato cage’ comes down: Dayton Convention Center renovations kick off
‘This is the beginning of something special;’ $31 million upgrade aims to revitalize downtown anchor. Construction crews on Tuesday began to remove the three-story steel mesh cylindrical sculpture at the entrance of the Dayton Convention Center that was installed as part of renovations completed about 15 years ago. The...
Sidney Daily News
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ’82 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1982 celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation with a get-together at Roosters in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022. The class composite was displayed along with a black cap and gown, orange and black 1982 numbers, and lighted up ’82 numbers. On the tables were vases with the class senior pictures on them. The vases were made by Shelly Conner Williamson.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district
TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
WDTN
Beef Hot Shots with Sourmugs Tavern
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Warm, tasty and good for the soul. Tim from Sourmugs Tavern shares a recipe for their tasty Beef Hot Shots!
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Donate diapers for families in need
Hannah’s Treasure Chest enriches the lives of children in need by providing care packages of clothes, shoes, books, safety equipment and hygiene items. The organization’s development director Kelly Kempton says one in three American mothers have a hard time providing diapers for their babies, a situation that is exacerbated in Dayton, where 40 percent of children live in poverty according to census.gov.
