2 killed in plane crash in Illinois ID'd as Santa Fe couple
The Peoria County coroner said a 75-year-old man and 67-year-old woman died.
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
4 arrested in connection with early morning stabbing in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four men are in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Peoria County Thursday. In a statement, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to UnityPoint Hospital around 3:30 AM for a man that was stabbed in a different location.
Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
UPDATE: New details on fatal Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY, Ill. – We’re learning more about the time leading up to Saturday’s deadly single-engine plane crash in Hanna City. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of the Mooney M20 plane reported engine trouble prior to crashing on Illinois 116 in Hanna City. The administration...
Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle
STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
Four arrested in Peoria stabbing incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been arrested for the stabbing of a 41-year-old male in Peoria at approximately 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies in the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to UnityPoint Hospital early Thursday when a male patient reported having been stabbed at a residence earlier that night. He was stabbed in the leg and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
Peoria police make shooting, aggravated battery arrest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers with the Peoria Police Department has made an arrest related to a shooting that occurred near Trewyn Avenue and Oregan Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, police initially responded to the area on a four-round shot spotter,...
Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River
ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
Man sentenced for role in 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man convicted of a January 2021 murder in Peoria is sentenced to seven years in prison. Jamere Laster was sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in June. Laster is being credited for 522 days already served.
Commercial building fire in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews responded to a fire in a South Peoria neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said fire companies were called around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to an area near Ligonier and Washington for a fire in a commercial building. Sollberger said crews found smoke on the...
Two Dead In Plane Crash Near Peoria
Two people are dead following the crash of a small plane near Peoria. Authorities say the single-engine aircraft crashed onto Route 116 in the village of Hanna City around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. The names of the victims were not immediately available. Autopsies will be performed Monday. They were believed to...
Peoria County Sheriff says it’s peak time for car thefts, burglaries
BELLEVUE, Ill. (WMBD) — Police said many Peoria County residents are leaving their cars unlocked and unprotected. There have been a recent string of burglaries and thefts have hit the village of Bellevue in Peoria County. Officers said it’s a crime of opportunity and repetition with county deputies responding...
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County prosecutors are asking a judge to permanently forfeit nearly 200 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony. She is free on bond after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
2 killed in plane crash while attempting emergency landing on street in Peoria County
Witnesses say the plane made a sputtering sound as it clipped several buildings in attempting to land on the street.
Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
