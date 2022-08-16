ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart+ adds free Paramount+ streaming and delivery for subscribers

By Matt Adams, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( WXIN ) – Walmart hopes to entice customers to its Walmart+ service by adding some free streaming.

The retailer will soon be offering a Paramount+ subscription to Walmart+ members at no additional charge.

The new benefit will be available starting next month, Walmart announced. Members will be subscribed to the Paramount+ Essential tier, which is the service’s ad-supported version.

The company’s Walmart+ service currently offers free shipping with no minimum order, free same-day grocery delivery from local Walmart locations and fuel discounts, among other benefits. But Walmart is apparently aiming to grow its subscriber base as it tries to compete with Amazon, whose Prime subscription boasts a number of consumer benefits, including Prime Video.

Walmart+ currently costs $12.95 a month, or $98 per year. A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential tier typically goes for $4.99 a month, or about $60 a year.

Paramount+ began its life in the streaming world as CBS All Access. The service was rebranded under the Paramount banner in March 2021. The platform offers CBS and Paramount content, including Paramount Movies, select sports, several “Star Trek” shows and more.

Paramount+ is also home to original content and recent theatrical releases such as “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.”

