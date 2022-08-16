ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City's Issa Kabore Set To Join Marseille

By Jake Mahon
 2 days ago

After enjoying a successful season on loan with Ligue 1 club Troyes last season, Issa Kabore is now expected to return to France and join Marseille in another loan move. However, there is a difference in this transfer as Marseille will have the option to sign the defender permanently.

The right-back was signed by Manchester City in 2020 from Belgian club KV Mechelen but is yet to play a single game for the club. The fullback was instantly loaned back to his former side for the remainder of the 2020/21 season before then being loaned to City Football Group side Troyes last campaign.

The Burkina Faso international impressed last season for both club and national team, becoming a mainstay in Troyes' first team and being named the best young player in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender has drawn interest from several clubs this season thanks to his impressive performances last season. Kabore has been linked with many clubs in England and further afield in Europe including Nottingham Forest, FC Augsburg, Southampton and Nice.

However, it appears that the 21-year-old will be heading to French giants Marseille on loan this season, which could turn into a permanent deal. According to Fabrizio Romano , a deal to take Kabore to the French side has now been completed after the defender passed his medical with the club.

Romano also states that the deal will include a buy option of €20million but City will retain a buy-back clause should his deal be made permanent.

Given that Kabore was signed for a fee believed to be around £4million, his sale would represent a good piece of business in a footballing and financial sense. The defender was unlikely to ever reach City's first team due to the presence of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo so gaining a profit of nearly £16million on Kabore constitutes a good piece of business for the Sky Blues.

