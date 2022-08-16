Read full article on original website
Related
Wealthy Americans are flocking to Florida at four times the rate of any other state
Known for offbeat felonies, media headline star “Florida man,” swampy weather, Disney adults, and Trump’s recently raided home, Mar-a-Lago, Florida doesn’t always get the best rep. But the Sunshine State is beloved for its warm weather and lack of state income tax, making it a haven...
Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds
Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
NY man cycling to all 50 states describes Montana's scenery as 'spectacular'
Bob Barnes, the man who has cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, had to stop twice while he rode through the states of Montana and Idaho. "The wind doesn’t stop," Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, told Fox News Digital while he was still in Montana. "You just fight it one mile at a time."
Study ranks best, worst states for child well-being: Massachusetts tops list, New Mexico trails
Massachusetts topped the ranking released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Ranking last was New Mexico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Florida, Texas, Central US could see biggest increase in hot days, new modeling shows
A new report examines how dangerously high temperatures could increase over the next 30 years and reveals a grim outlook for much of the nation, especially a vast swath of the central U.S. where residents aren't accustomed to extreme heat. South Florida is forecast to see the biggest increases in...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas
Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
How Much Money Makes You ‘Middle-Class’ in Idaho?
It seems all of our wallets have been put through the wringer as we continue to overcome rising prices and shortages. We’ve seen everyday items go missing from stores, gas prices go wild, and are currently witnessing an unpredictable housing market do its own thing. So, that begs the question – how much money does a 2-person household need to live comfortably in this day and age? What about a 3 or 4-person household?
Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
The Deadliest States To Drive
Tens of thousands of Americans are killed in auto accidents each year. Crashes are the leading cause of nonnatural death in the country and the overall leading cause of death for Americans aged 1-54. While there are a multitude of ways drivers can keep themselves safe, geographical location can be an important factor in auto […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado River cuts expected for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico
The federal government on Tuesday is expected to announce water cuts to states that rely on the Colorado River as drought and climate change leave less water flowing through the river and deplete the reservoirs that store it.The Colorado River provides water to 40 million people across seven states in the American West as well as Mexico and helps feed an agricultural industry valued at $15 billion a year. Cities and farms across the region are anxiously awaiting official hydrology projections — estimates of future water levels in the river — that will determine the extent and scope of...
thecheyennepost.com
Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard Suggests Rocky Mountains Being Hit Hard
AARP updated its national Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard on Aug. 11. The latest version of the dashboard suggests nursing home residents in the Intermountain West are bearing the brunt of recent infections and death due to COVID-19. New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Washington, Montana, and Wyoming make up six of the...
Minnesota listed as one of the top states to have a baby
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study lists Minnesota as one of the top five states to have a baby.The annual list from the financial website WalletHub put Minnesota at No. 4 for 2022, a drop of two spots since last year, when Minnesota ranked second-best. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Wednesday, saying that he's proud Minnesota is recognized as a top state to raise a family while also noting that families are struggling with rising costs. "We'll continue to push and lead us towards lower health care, child care and family costs and make Minnesota the best state for each and...
Legal Pot, It’s All Good In 19 States, Why Not Minnesota?
I really can't believe we are still having this conversation. What do we currently have, 19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November.
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Montana
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
beckershospitalreview.com
5 states with highest, lowest MRSA rates
Hospitals in Vermont have the lowest rate of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections in the country, CDC data shows. The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The HAI measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during their inpatient stay, when compared to similar hospitals.
International Business Times
U.S. Western States Deadlocked On Cutting Colorado River Use
Seven U.S. Western states that share Colorado River water are poised to miss a federal deadline for drastic consumption cuts amid a megadrought. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June gave the states 60 days, until mid-August, to devise a plan as human-influenced climate change worsens the region's driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years.
What’s the Best State to Live in Right Now? Mississippi, 2022 Ain’t Your Year.
Due to rising temperatures, an increase in mass shootings and a lack of Choco Tacos, perhaps none of the 50, nifty United States are as attractive places to live as they were even a year ago, but some are still better than others in 2022. At least that’s the conclusion...
Comments / 0