Health

TheConversationCanada

Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour

A digital twin is a copy of a person, product or process that is created using data. This might sound like science fiction, but some have claimed that you will likely have a digital double within the next decade. As a copy of a person, a digital twin would — ideally — make the same decisions that you would make if you were presented with the same materials. Read more: What are digital twins? A pair of computer modeling experts explain ...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

How Big Tech is reinventing healthcare

The Big Four tech companies — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft — are accelerating their pursuits of the healthcare market, and they're starting to hone their strategies and stake corners within the industry. Here is how these tech giants are ramping up their investments and collaborations in the...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Digital health firm Butterfly Network lays off 10% of workforce

Butterfly Network, a digital health company that offers its ultrasound technology to hospitals, has let go of 10 percent of its workforce. The early August job cuts affected about 60 employees and will reduce expenses and improve efficiencies, a spokesperson for the publicly traded firm told Becker's. "While the decision...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

AI funding in healthcare through the years

Artificial intelligence funding in healthcare is skyrocketing with more than $3 billion poured into the sector in the first half of 2022 and nearly $10 billion in 2021, Politico reported Aug. 15. Healthcare AI funding throughout the years:. 2011: $129.3 million. 2012: $103.4 million. 2013: $167.8 million. 2014: $598.7 million.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Where innovation is needed most in healthcare

Innovative solutions are needed in almost every aspect of healthcare including its delivery to consumers, its technology and its business models. Three health system chief innovation officers told Becker's areas where healthcare innovation can grow. Question: Where do you think innovation is most needed in the healthcare space?. Note: Responses...
HEALTH SERVICES
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

10x Genomics lays off 8% of staff

Biotech company 10x Genomics recently reduced its workforce by 8 percent, a move that affects about 100 employees. "We took this action to make us more resilient in the current environment and put us on a path to become a sustainable business," 10x Genomics co-founder and CEO Serge Saxonov wrote in a statement to Becker's. "It's the people of 10x who make the magic happen, which is what made this decision to reduce the size of our team so difficult."
BUSINESS
Health
Technology
Cancer Health

Do You Understand the Terms Found in Electronic Health Data?

When the 21st Century Cures Act went into effect in April 2021, health care organizations began releasing electronic health information (EHI) to patients immediately. An aim of the act is to reduce barriers to patients’ timely access to EHI, and previous research has shown that patients sometimes access reports even before clinicians. An ongoing concern, however, is that pathology and radiology reports are written with the clinician, rather than the patient, as the intended audience.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Employees intentionally leaked data in 25% of healthcare breaches: study

A quarter of healthcare data leaks were intentionally caused by employees, according to a recent global survey of 1,300 health IT professionals by software company Soti. Seventy percent of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach since 2020, the July study found. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern of healthcare organizations, at a time when each breach costs health systems several million dollars.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare price transparency: 7 recent headlines

Here are seven hospital and health insurance price transparency headlines Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. U.S. employers are carefully analyzing price data to ensure they get the best health insurance prices for their employees; this is causing tension with some hospitals. 2. CMS' price transparency enforcement 'lukewarm,' Johns Hopkins...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Home health startup AlayaCare cuts workforce by 14%

AlayaCare, a tech startup that focuses on home healthcare, has let go of 60 employees, or 14% of its workforce, BetaKit reported Aug. 16. The company provides artificial intelligence-enabled software to home and community-based health care providers that allows them to schedule, document and bill for care. The firm also offers patient portals.
HEALTH SERVICES
ceoworld.biz

Communication and Marketing or Communication in Marketing?

First, I think it is appropriate to analyze the title. This dual-title, with the questioning/enigmatic wording, is the most suitable in our opinion to highlight today’s topic. Our goal is to approach Communication and Marketing, not in the “traditional” way, i.e. as two separate parts/fields of product promotion.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds

Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
HEALTH
thefastmode.com

[Infographic] Will Biometrics and AI/ML Be the Future of Telco Customer Care?

This infographic, based on a global report on telco CX [1] focuses on the use of biometrics and AI-driven conversational intelligence for customer care. It explores how both technologies, combined, enable seamless and secure access to customer care while driving greater engagement. The infographic enlists the challenges and gaps in...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Digital pharmacy Medly lays off 16% of staff

Medly Pharmacy has let go of 16 percent of its workforce, the digital pharmacy's chief executive wrote in a recent LinkedIn post. "It was not a decision we took lightly," Medly co-founder and CEO Marg Patel wrote. "Many of the associates we let go, I had personally interviewed and was proud to bring them on. I am grateful for everyone who devoted their time, energy and efforts in reimagining the future of pharmacy."
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

What 4 revenue cycle leaders are excited about right now

Here is what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's they are most excited about right now:. Kimberly Hodgkinson. Senior Vice President and CFO at Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.):. I am excited about the long view of applying automation and innovation to finance operations and revenue cycle. Sheldon...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

UPMC Enterprises: Key things to know

Pittsburgh-based UPMC, a $24 billion healthcare provider and insurer, has a venture capital arm that focuses on translational sciences and digital solutions, from seed to late-stage companies. UPMC Enterprises makes use of the clinical expertise of the health system's thousands of providers and the healthcare knowledge of its payer side.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Gaining advantages through payment ecosystems

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using a payments ecosystem to create a competitive advantage. DETAILS: Payments are always about timing. It’s the cash conversion metrics that keep the logistics industry running. It’s where taking lessons from other...
ECONOMY

