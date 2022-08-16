Read full article on original website
Related
Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour
A digital twin is a copy of a person, product or process that is created using data. This might sound like science fiction, but some have claimed that you will likely have a digital double within the next decade. As a copy of a person, a digital twin would — ideally — make the same decisions that you would make if you were presented with the same materials. Read more: What are digital twins? A pair of computer modeling experts explain ...
beckershospitalreview.com
How Big Tech is reinventing healthcare
The Big Four tech companies — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft — are accelerating their pursuits of the healthcare market, and they're starting to hone their strategies and stake corners within the industry. Here is how these tech giants are ramping up their investments and collaborations in the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health firm Butterfly Network lays off 10% of workforce
Butterfly Network, a digital health company that offers its ultrasound technology to hospitals, has let go of 10 percent of its workforce. The early August job cuts affected about 60 employees and will reduce expenses and improve efficiencies, a spokesperson for the publicly traded firm told Becker's. "While the decision...
beckershospitalreview.com
AI funding in healthcare through the years
Artificial intelligence funding in healthcare is skyrocketing with more than $3 billion poured into the sector in the first half of 2022 and nearly $10 billion in 2021, Politico reported Aug. 15. Healthcare AI funding throughout the years:. 2011: $129.3 million. 2012: $103.4 million. 2013: $167.8 million. 2014: $598.7 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Where innovation is needed most in healthcare
Innovative solutions are needed in almost every aspect of healthcare including its delivery to consumers, its technology and its business models. Three health system chief innovation officers told Becker's areas where healthcare innovation can grow. Question: Where do you think innovation is most needed in the healthcare space?. Note: Responses...
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
beckershospitalreview.com
10x Genomics lays off 8% of staff
Biotech company 10x Genomics recently reduced its workforce by 8 percent, a move that affects about 100 employees. "We took this action to make us more resilient in the current environment and put us on a path to become a sustainable business," 10x Genomics co-founder and CEO Serge Saxonov wrote in a statement to Becker's. "It's the people of 10x who make the magic happen, which is what made this decision to reduce the size of our team so difficult."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Understand the Terms Found in Electronic Health Data?
When the 21st Century Cures Act went into effect in April 2021, health care organizations began releasing electronic health information (EHI) to patients immediately. An aim of the act is to reduce barriers to patients’ timely access to EHI, and previous research has shown that patients sometimes access reports even before clinicians. An ongoing concern, however, is that pathology and radiology reports are written with the clinician, rather than the patient, as the intended audience.
beckershospitalreview.com
Employees intentionally leaked data in 25% of healthcare breaches: study
A quarter of healthcare data leaks were intentionally caused by employees, according to a recent global survey of 1,300 health IT professionals by software company Soti. Seventy percent of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach since 2020, the July study found. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern of healthcare organizations, at a time when each breach costs health systems several million dollars.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare price transparency: 7 recent headlines
Here are seven hospital and health insurance price transparency headlines Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. U.S. employers are carefully analyzing price data to ensure they get the best health insurance prices for their employees; this is causing tension with some hospitals. 2. CMS' price transparency enforcement 'lukewarm,' Johns Hopkins...
beckershospitalreview.com
Home health startup AlayaCare cuts workforce by 14%
AlayaCare, a tech startup that focuses on home healthcare, has let go of 60 employees, or 14% of its workforce, BetaKit reported Aug. 16. The company provides artificial intelligence-enabled software to home and community-based health care providers that allows them to schedule, document and bill for care. The firm also offers patient portals.
A Guide to Understanding the Job Roles & Selecting Your Career in Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is a great career to enter right now as there is a high demand for professionals with these skills. It is a great career, to begin with, however, it is also very much important to follow what you really like to do right? Hence, it is important to understand what are the top job roles available in Cybersecurity.
JOBS・
ceoworld.biz
Communication and Marketing or Communication in Marketing?
First, I think it is appropriate to analyze the title. This dual-title, with the questioning/enigmatic wording, is the most suitable in our opinion to highlight today’s topic. Our goal is to approach Communication and Marketing, not in the “traditional” way, i.e. as two separate parts/fields of product promotion.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds
Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
thefastmode.com
[Infographic] Will Biometrics and AI/ML Be the Future of Telco Customer Care?
This infographic, based on a global report on telco CX [1] focuses on the use of biometrics and AI-driven conversational intelligence for customer care. It explores how both technologies, combined, enable seamless and secure access to customer care while driving greater engagement. The infographic enlists the challenges and gaps in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital pharmacy Medly lays off 16% of staff
Medly Pharmacy has let go of 16 percent of its workforce, the digital pharmacy's chief executive wrote in a recent LinkedIn post. "It was not a decision we took lightly," Medly co-founder and CEO Marg Patel wrote. "Many of the associates we let go, I had personally interviewed and was proud to bring them on. I am grateful for everyone who devoted their time, energy and efforts in reimagining the future of pharmacy."
beckershospitalreview.com
What 4 revenue cycle leaders are excited about right now
Here is what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's they are most excited about right now:. Kimberly Hodgkinson. Senior Vice President and CFO at Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.):. I am excited about the long view of applying automation and innovation to finance operations and revenue cycle. Sheldon...
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC Enterprises: Key things to know
Pittsburgh-based UPMC, a $24 billion healthcare provider and insurer, has a venture capital arm that focuses on translational sciences and digital solutions, from seed to late-stage companies. UPMC Enterprises makes use of the clinical expertise of the health system's thousands of providers and the healthcare knowledge of its payer side.
freightwaves.com
Gaining advantages through payment ecosystems
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using a payments ecosystem to create a competitive advantage. DETAILS: Payments are always about timing. It’s the cash conversion metrics that keep the logistics industry running. It’s where taking lessons from other...
Comments / 0