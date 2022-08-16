Apple has warned of a serious security risk for the company’s iPhones, iPad and iMacs that could allow attackers to take complete control of the devices.The tech company acknowledged the issue in new security reports and admitted that it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”Security experts say that users should update all affected Apple devices, according to the Associated Press.These include the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.The...

