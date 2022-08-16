Read full article on original website
Van driver is thrown through the window of his vehicle before tumbling down the road in horror crash with an HGV - and somehow survives
A driver has cheated death after he was flung through the air in a horror crash between a van and an HGV at a junction before getting to his feet and walking away. Heart-stopping footage shows the brutal collision in Ankara, Turkey, as the van driver waited at a crossroads before driving into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
BBC
Third person dies following fatal crash on A9 at Ralia
The driver of a car involved in a collision with a lorry on the A9 in the Highlands last week has died in hospital. The woman had been taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries following the crash at Ralia on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the 46-year-old died on...
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
Missing Yuba City couple found dead inside a crashed car in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY — A Yuba City couple that disappeared after a trip to Reno has been found dead.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that a man found a car that crashed near Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road in Penn Valley around 5 p.m.Grass Valley-CHP and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies found the car down an embankment that isn't visible from the highway.Thirty-six-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead inside the car. CHP is conducting an investigation into the crash, and it is unknown who the driver was at the time of the crash.
Beloved single mother is remembered after her body was found on the side of the road after a suspected hit and run - as police continue their hunt for the driver
The Queensland woman tragically killed in a suspected hit and run has been identified as a 'beloved' single mother. Trudy Wright Dodd, 47, was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8 am on Saturday. The vehicle believed to be involved...
Woman who fell asleep in a Hungry Jack's drive-thru behind the wheel of a 'stolen' car is hit with drugs charges
A woman has been found fast asleep in the drive-thru of a Hungry Jacks in an allegedly stolen car connected to a robbery. The woman, from Paralowie in Adelaide, was arrested by South Australian police after she dozed off in the car lane of the Dry Creek fast food restaurant on Wednesday morning.
BBC
Drunk road rage driver killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'
A drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson died...
Terrified passengers forced to flee for their lives as bus explodes into flames after horror crash
TERRIFIED passengers were forced to flee for their lives after a bus exploded into flames during a horror crash. Firefighters rescued more than 20 people when the Metrobus caught fire after crashing with an “undertaking car” in West Sussex. They rushed to the scene on the A24 Southbound...
Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13
A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and wellSuperintendent Lee PacheEmergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire...
Body of girl, 14, recovered from water after ‘devastating’ incident
The body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water in Greater Manchester after a “devastating” incident, prompting police to urge people to keep safe while enjoying the warm weather.Emergency services were called to reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that her body had been recovered overnight.Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.The teenager has been formally identified and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, GMP said.Inquiries...
Heart-stopping dashcam footage shows idiotic motorists in string of near misses with cars swerving across motorways and driving on the wrong side of the road
Heart-stopping dashcam footage has been released by police which shows idiotic motorists in a string of near misses, including cars swerving across motorways and driving on the wrong side of the road. Northamptonshire Police released the footage after a string of motorists were prosecuted for dangerous driving. One clip shows...
One dead in crash on Bigelow Blvd
The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29th when officers responded to reports of an accident. they found an adult male dead at the scene after his vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
BBC
A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries
A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Maniac' driver who never passed test led police on 70mph chase before crash
A court heard how a 'maniac' driver who has never passed a test raced through residential streets at speeds touching 70mph before jumping a red light and crashing into a Land Rover. The innocent motorist that Redd Hanford smashed into suffered whiplash injuries and bruising while the defendant was left badly injured with a broken leg and hips, and a punctured lung, reports Wales Online.
BBC
'Devoted dad' Mark Colwill killed in Holsworthy crash
Police have named a man who died after a two-vehicle crash in Devon. Mark Colwill, 58, from Ashwater, Beaworthy, died at the scene of the crash on Wednesday 10 August, which involved a white Ford Transit van and a red motorbike which he was riding. It happened at about 18:30...
BBC
Speeding driver jailed for killing teenage cyclist in Falkirk
A man who killed a teenage cyclist after driving at "breathtaking" speed in dark and foggy conditions has been jailed for five years. Sami Ula Jabbar was travelling at about 80mph in a 30mph zone when his Mercedes E400 hit 16-year-old Harley Smith. Jabbar, 29, previously admitted causing the teenager's...
BBC
Teenagers arrested after fire at former Gosforth care home
Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a former care home. Emergency services were called to Hollywood Avenue in Gosforth, Newcastle, shortly after 18:30 BST on Wednesday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which damaged the roof of the three-storey building, and no-one was hurt, Northumbria...
Determining who’s at fault in a car accident
Two men reporting a car crash for the insurance claim(shutterstock/tommaso79) A car accident can be one of the most unexpected and dangerous events in anyone’s life. What can make it worse is the conflict that follows. An accident can arouse a lot of fear and anger so making rational decisions can seem difficult. But it’s important to think with a calm mind and check the facts to see who’s really at fault in a car accident. This information is crucial to claim insurance payments, so make sure you get the details right.
