NFL

Walmart and Paramount are teaming up to bring down Amazon Prime

By Hamish Hector
TechRadar
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart and Paramount are partnering up to bring you a subscription service that could potentially be a rival to Amazon Prime.

Soon Walmart Plus subscribers will get a Paramount Plus Essential subscription at no additional cost. What’s more, Walmart Plus currently costs $98 per year, and according to the press release (opens in new tab) the price won’t change after Paramount Plus is added to the package.

The move will likely help Walmart to position Walmart Plus worthwhile alternative to Amazon Prime, which entices subscribers with not only its free Prime delivery perk but Prime Video’s suite of shows and films, among other benefits.

Halo is just one of the shows you can enjoy on Paramount Plus (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus’s Essential tier usually costs $49.99 per year (following a one-week trial), and includes access to shows like the Halo TV series, Star Trek: Picard and iCarly, NFL matches via CBS live, live soccer matches including the Champions League, and access to CBSN’s 24/7 news coverage. However, it does come with ads, and you can’t download shows to watch them offline later – for those benefits you’ll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus Premium.

Beyond access to Paramount Plus’s streaming content, Walmart Plus gives subscribers a few other benefits. You can get free next-day or two-day delivery on orders from Walmart.com with no minimum spend caps, plus you can get free grocery deliveries if you spend $35 or more – though there may be a few restrictions based on where you live. You’ll also get 10c off every gallon of fuel you buy from over 14,000 gas stations across the US.

While not as feature-packed as Amazon Prime – which doesn’t offer discounts on fuel, but does give you a year of GrubHub Plus, access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and unlimited photo storage through Amazon Photos – Walmart Plus is cheaper. A year of Amazon Prime will set you back an extra $41, coming in at $139 compared to Walmart Plus’s $98.

Hopefully, Walmart will find other ways to make its subscription service even more appealing for subscribers – and as long as the price doesn’t go up we won’t be complaining about more benefits any time soon.

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar (@Hamish_Hector (opens in new tab) on Twitter) and has been writing about tech for almost five years. He now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you’ll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.

TechRadar

