EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Vox
The northern lights could be a lot farther south tonight
The northern lights might show up a lot farther south tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, perhaps even near you. A geomagnetic storm is brewing, and it could form auroras over parts of Canada and the northern parts of the continental United States. Oregon, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York could all see shimmering skies after dusk. It’s the product of some recent rare and unusual weather in space.
Walmart is creating mini stores on wheels for a travel company that rents out tiny cabins in remote places— see inside the General Store
Walmart partnered with growing hospitality company Getaway to open micro Walmart stores on wheels. The General Store by Walmart will sell items vacationers may have forgotten to pack. The stores will open at five Getaway locations by the end of this year. Walmart is now downsizing. But to peruse its...
I quit van life after 4 years and moved into a house. Here's why I gave up living on the road and don't regret it.
By the time I moved into my home in Moab, Utah, I was tired of hunting for Wi-Fi, searching for parking spaces, and spending so much time alone.
Shoppers rush for the exits as Shanghai Ikea goes into lockdown
Panicked shoppers rushed for the exits at an Ikea branch in Shanghai on Saturday after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the location.
Time Out Global
This beautiful Spanish village is offering really, really cheap rent to remote workers
Spain has a huge problem with people leaving rural areas to live in cities. Over the past 50 years, the population of the Spanish countryside has dropped by nearly 30 percent. It’s such a big problem that there’s even a name for the depopulated areas – la España vacia, or ‘empty Spain’.
Family buys suitcases at storage auction and finds remains inside, New Zealand cops say
The remains belonged to two children between the ages of 5 and 10 years old, police said.
A Missouri pastor has apologized after berating his congregation for being 'poor, broke, busted' and not getting him a luxury watch
"I'm not worth your McDonald's money? I'm not worth your Red Lobster money?" pastor Carlton Funderburke was heard saying during a sermon.
