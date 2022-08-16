Read full article on original website
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Tutoria, a Non Profit, Provides Free Tutoring for English Language Learners
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), students in the United States who were English learners (ELs) number over 5 million and make up 10% of US K-12 classrooms in 2019. That is in addition to millions of adults, including college students who are also taking ESL classes in the US.
US News and World Report
Connect With College Professors Before Medical School
College professors are an incredible resource that undergraduate students – especially those in relatively large undergraduate science classes – often overlook. For prospective medical school students, it's important to establish and sustain relationships with undergraduate professors since they can play a key role in helping you pursue your medical dreams.
