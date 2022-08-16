Read full article on original website
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now
Polygon, best known as a scaling solution for Ethereum, is now making aggressive moves into gaming, entertainment, and the metaverse. This could be an exciting ride for investors.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
An 18-year-old who's netted over $1 million selling Bored Apes toys just made a replica of ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin ahead of the 'merge'
Ricky da Luz, 18, started making free Bored Ape toys for NFT holders last year, and has generated $1 million in sales. He just presented Vitalik Buterin with a replica of the ethereum cofounder ahead of the key merge event expected in September. Da Luz says his company, IsmToys, offers...
u.today
Ethereum Finally Flipped Bitcoin, But There's Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Creator: ‘I Basically Expect That the Merge Is Going To Be Not Priced In’
Recently, Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum ($ETH), commented on the upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge upgrade, which is expected to take place on the...
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
u.today
New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
u.today
SHIB Completes H&S Pattern, Ripple Allowed to Authenticate Videos of SEC Officials, Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts 145,000 ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently shared a Shiba Inu chart on TradingView, adding that the meme crypto is “in a bull trend now.” He also pointed out that SHIB has successfully completed the inverted H&S pattern, which is a direct signal for a reversal. Another reason to believe that SHIB has indeed entered a bullish cycle is the 25% thrust, which shows the bullishness of investors who are ready to support the token’s rally in case of a successful further breakout. According to Brandt's analysis, Shiba Inu has reached its bottom and has no other path but up, and from a technical standpoint, the analysis is more than accurate; the coin has been demonstrating multiple signs of reaching a local bottom after the assets entered a prolonged consolidation cycle that lasted more than 90 days.
ambcrypto.com
ISLAMIwallet: A Halal only crypto wallet and first recovery wallet in the world
ISLAMICOIN, the leading global project in cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology, announced the completion of its second project on the roadmap, ISLAMIwallet, to be the first Halal only crypto wallet with special unique features available exclusively to its holders. Working under the rules and regulations of the Islamic Sharia, ISLAMIwallet will...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: The “Merge” Protocol Upgrade Will Not Lower Ethereum’s Gas Fees
Contrary to what many seem to believe, Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), will not lower Ethereum’s gas fees (i.e. transaction costs). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder Predicts Effect on Ethereum Price in the Case of a Successful Merge and a Failed Merge
On Tuesday (August 16), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which is...
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
CoinDesk
Dogecoin Jumps as Dogechain Gains Traction Among Retail Crypto Traders
Dogecoin's (DOGE) price has surged this week following retail interest in Polygon Edge-based network Dogechain, a bridge that allows traders to convert dogecoin to wDOGE and allows them to use tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and products built on the network. Dogechain is built on Polygon Edge, which lets the project...
