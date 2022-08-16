ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Wednesdays go, they don’t get a whole lot better than the one the Stateline was treated to today!. Temperatures continued their slow, but steady rise, topping out at 84° in Rockford. While that’s a reading two degrees above the August 17 normal high of 82°, the day will actually go into the books as having been below normal. Why’s that, you say? Categorizing the day as above normal, normal, or below normal is calculated by taking an average of the high temperature AND the low temperature, to give a proper, accurate representation of the entire calendar day. With Wednesday morning’s low temperature of 55° falling seven degrees below normal, the day as a whole ended up being 2.5° below normal. Thus, our streak of below normal days has now extended to ten straight, and an eleventh is a very real possibility Thursday.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO