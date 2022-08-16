ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia says Ukrainian 'sabotage' behind pylon blasts in southern Kursk region

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service on Tuesday accused Ukrainian "saboteurs" of repeatedly blowing up electricity pylons running from a nuclear reactor complex in the southern Russian region of Kursk, disrupting the plant's operations.

In a statement, the FSB said saboteur groups had targeted six high-voltage power pylons connected to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 4, 9 and 12, leading to a "breach" in the plant's functioning.

"In cooperation with the (National Guard), measures were taken to enhance the protection of nuclear power facilities," the FSB statement said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Ukraine's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kursk is about 90 km (55 miles) from the Ukrainian border and one of several Russian cities to have been hit by explosions at fuel depots and ammunition dumps since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly six months ago.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility but has described the incidents as "karma".

Since the start of the war, fears have grown for the safety of nuclear infrastructure, with Europe's largest atomic power plant in a Russian-occupied area of southern Ukraine coming under frequent shelling attacks. read more

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of heightening the risk of a nuclear accident. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to all military activities near the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex. read more

Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow blamed Ukrainian sabotage for explosions at a military base in the annexed region of Crimea. Ukraine has not officially confirmed or denied responsibility for the blasts. read more

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Sabotage#Kursk#Russian#The Lrb#Ukrainian#U N
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
Bloomberg

Russia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Ukraine

A merchant ship under US sanctions passed Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait on its way from Syria to Russia late last month. European intelligence officials who tracked the Sparta II say it carried military vehicles to bolster President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The ship’s journey to the Black Sea...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
BBC

Ukraine war: Crimea blasts significantly hit Russian navy - UK

Blasts at a Russian-operated airfield in Crimea this week have "significantly degraded" its navy's Black Sea fleet, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) says. The Saky base in the west of Russian-ruled Crimea was rocked by a string of blasts on Tuesday, killing one person. The blasts led to the...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Massive Explosions Erupt in Crimea as Russian Ammunition Depot Hit

Explosions rocked an ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday as apparent attacks on Kremlin forces continue in territory they previously regarded as safe. Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed leader of the peninsula, said two people were wounded and about 2,000 people evacuated as a result of the explosions in the village of Mayskoye, which Russian officials blamed on a fire. Kremlin-controlled outlet RIA said a fire at a transformer substation also broke out around 12 miles away from the ammunition depot. The blasts come after several Russian warplanes were destroyed in an attack on a Crimean airbase last week, with Moscow claiming the fireballs seen at the base were the result of an accident. Ukraine has not directly taken credit for any of the explosions, but in the wake of the latest blasts Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrii Yermak, wrote on Telegram: “Operation ‘demilitarization’ in the precise style of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories. Our warriors are the best sponsors of agood mood. Crimea is Ukraine.” Aside from the blasts, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for new sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector after explosions near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Russian authorities say Ukrainians are responsible for the dangerous shelling.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

554K+
Followers
350K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy