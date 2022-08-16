ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Pruning#Flowers#The Silk Floss Tree#Ceiba Speciosa#Baobab#South American
gardeningknowhow.com

Best Shrubs For Butterflies

Butterflies are the “flowers” of the insect world with their beautiful, petal-delicate wings. A gardener may try to remove wasps and mosquitoes from their yard, but butterflies are almost always welcome. One way to put out the welcome mat is to install bushes and shrubs that attract butterflies.
ANIMALS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
Real Homes

How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms

Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Signs You Have Moles in Your Yard

Because they live underground most of their lives, moles have poor eyesight. But they aren’t blind. They’re good at detecting light, which helps them know the time of day and seasons of the year. What they lack in eyesight, they gain in snout and claw sensitivity. According to...
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

What to Do—and What Not to Do—With Dead Leaves in the Fall

Every autumn, we look forward to enjoying the beautiful fall foliage, but the inevitable cleanup that follows once the leaves fall to the ground, not so much. Luckily, experts say that keeping dead leaves around could actually improve your lawn's health. "While raking leaves is a common practice for aesthetic...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: string of pearls

Who can resist this sweet succulent? It grows into a delicate trailing plant with suspended green spherical leaves, earning it its common name of string of pearls. Indirect bright light to partial shade. Where should I put it?. Beside a south- or west-facing windowsill so it gets a few hours...
GARDENING
HGTV

How to Grow and Care for Primrose Flowers

Robins are a sign of spring, much like primrose flowers. These vigorous, short-lived perennials are easy to grow. Early in the growing season, they open yellow, red, pink, white, purple, orange or blue flowers over rosettes of green leaves. They're great for planting in beds, borders, indoor and outdoor containers or naturalized areas.
GARDENING

