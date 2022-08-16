Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Former JPMorgan, Barclays execs on why crypto jobs attractive even in bear market
Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency market decline and associated forced layoffs in major crypto firms, a career in crypto doesn’t seem less attractive to many traditional finance executives. European crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider 21Shares announced three major hires on Wednesday to expand its presence in countries like France, Germany...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Bitcoin custody service BitGo says Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital owes it $100 million for pulling the plug on crypto’s first ‘billion dollar’ acquisition
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said the crypto-focused financial services company remains poised for success after scrapping the acquisition of Bitcoin custody service BitGo. Bitcoin custody service BitGo said it would sue crypto-focused financial services company Galaxy Digital for $100 million in damages after Galaxy said on Monday it was...
u.today
New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Executive Explains Why the US-Based Crypto Exchange Will Beat Out Competition Like Binance, FTX
Coinbase chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says he’s confident his exchange can beat out its top competitors. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Chatterjee says competition is good for the crypto space and spurs innovation. “In terms of why we think we are in a good place,...
Following 'WhatsApp' Crackdown On Banks, Asset Managers Are On High Alert: Reuters
In an effort to guarantee that staff members follow the rules when conducting business with clients remotely, asset managers are joining banks in tightening controls on personal communication apps like WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms Inc META, reported Reuters. Regulators had previously started to crack down on using unauthorized messaging...
SEC Probes Coinbase on Staking, Asset Classification, Stablecoin Products
Coinbase has said it’s being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its staking programs, which lets users earn rewards by holding some cryptocurrencies, according to a filing this week. The company said it has received some investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC for documents...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Below $23K; South Korea's Bumpy Crypto Path Forward
Prices: Bitcoin rose slightly to break a four-day losing streak; ether also climbed. Insights: South Korea has growing crypto community that is still trying to make sense of the Terra debacle and other issues affecting the industry. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry...
bitcoinist.com
JPMorgan: Ethereum Merge Will Greatly Benefit Coinbase
The Ethereum Merge is anticipated by the cryptocurrency industry, but many stakeholders want to get the most out of it. The much-anticipated update, according to Wall Street firm JP Morgan, might potentially be quite advantageous for cryptocurrency exchanges. On the other hand, retail traders might be hoping to profit from a potential increase in the price of ETH as soon as it occurs.
kitco.com
Crypto adoption in Canada slides amid the collapse in token prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While these numbers can be disheartening, it’s not all that surprising to see such an outcome based on...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates...
CoinTelegraph
CME Group plans to launch options on ETH futures prior to the Merge
Major derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group intends to launch options trading for its Ether (ETH) futures products. In a Thursday announcement, the CME Group said that subject to regulatory review, it plans to launch options contracts for its Ether futures, sized at 50 ETH per contract. The futures options, expected to start trading on Sept. 12, will follow the firm launching micro-sized Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether options in March 2022, BTC options trading products in January 2020, and a BTC futures contract in December 2017.
Crypto.com beats Binance to UK regulatory approval
Popular cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has been granted regulatory approval to operate in the UK.The Financial Conduct Authority said the exchange could pursue “certain crypto asset activities” with the license.The Singapore-based company has seen massive growth in recent years, assisted by a record-breaking bitcoin bull run in 2020/2, as well as a major marketing campaign that has seen its name splashed on high-profile sporting events and stadiums.The firm serves more than 50 million customers around the world but until now it has been unavailable for people in the UK.“This is a significant milestone for Crypto.com, with the UK representing a strategically...
