ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Former JPMorgan, Barclays execs on why crypto jobs attractive even in bear market

Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency market decline and associated forced layoffs in major crypto firms, a career in crypto doesn’t seem less attractive to many traditional finance executives. European crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider 21Shares announced three major hires on Wednesday to expand its presence in countries like France, Germany...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Zhang
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Canada#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Huobi Global
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
MARKETS
Fortune

Bitcoin custody service BitGo says Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital owes it $100 million for pulling the plug on crypto’s first ‘billion dollar’ acquisition

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said the crypto-focused financial services company remains poised for success after scrapping the acquisition of Bitcoin custody service BitGo. Bitcoin custody service BitGo said it would sue crypto-focused financial services company Galaxy Digital for $100 million in damages after Galaxy said on Monday it was...
BUSINESS
u.today

New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
pymnts

SEC Probes Coinbase on Staking, Asset Classification, Stablecoin Products

Coinbase has said it’s being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its staking programs, which lets users earn rewards by holding some cryptocurrencies, according to a filing this week. The company said it has received some investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC for documents...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Below $23K; South Korea's Bumpy Crypto Path Forward

Prices: Bitcoin rose slightly to break a four-day losing streak; ether also climbed. Insights: South Korea has growing crypto community that is still trying to make sense of the Terra debacle and other issues affecting the industry. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

JPMorgan: Ethereum Merge Will Greatly Benefit Coinbase

The Ethereum Merge is anticipated by the cryptocurrency industry, but many stakeholders want to get the most out of it. The much-anticipated update, according to Wall Street firm JP Morgan, might potentially be quite advantageous for cryptocurrency exchanges. On the other hand, retail traders might be hoping to profit from a potential increase in the price of ETH as soon as it occurs.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Crypto adoption in Canada slides amid the collapse in token prices

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While these numbers can be disheartening, it’s not all that surprising to see such an outcome based on...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

CME Group plans to launch options on ETH futures prior to the Merge

Major derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group intends to launch options trading for its Ether (ETH) futures products. In a Thursday announcement, the CME Group said that subject to regulatory review, it plans to launch options contracts for its Ether futures, sized at 50 ETH per contract. The futures options, expected to start trading on Sept. 12, will follow the firm launching micro-sized Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether options in March 2022, BTC options trading products in January 2020, and a BTC futures contract in December 2017.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Crypto.com beats Binance to UK regulatory approval

Popular cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has been granted regulatory approval to operate in the UK.The Financial Conduct Authority said the exchange could pursue “certain crypto asset activities” with the license.The Singapore-based company has seen massive growth in recent years, assisted by a record-breaking bitcoin bull run in 2020/2, as well as a major marketing campaign that has seen its name splashed on high-profile sporting events and stadiums.The firm serves more than 50 million customers around the world but until now it has been unavailable for people in the UK.“This is a significant milestone for Crypto.com, with the UK representing a strategically...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy