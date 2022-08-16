Read full article on original website
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Date Pushed Up
The Lord of the Rings fans will get to see The Second Age of Middle-earth a day earlier than expected. Prime Video today announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on September 1st, one day earlier than its previously announced September 2nd premiere. Two episodes will debut on that Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, and new episodes will premiere weekly on Friday mornings at midnight E.T. until the season finale is released on October 14th.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Double-Episode Premiere on Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics. It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged. The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.
Rights To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Sold
Embracer Group is on a buying spree recently, and it seems they've made The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit the next part of their portfolio. With the upcoming series The Rings Of Power on its way to Amazon’s Prime Video, many were left wondering what the acquisition could mean for the future of the show. Luckily, it won't actually have any effect on the production or release of the show.
The Rings of Power Exclusive: Producer Says Fan Theories About Sauron Are Wrong
Unfortunately the real Slim Shady Sauron will not stand up
Amazon Asked Peter Jackson to Join ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series, Then Never Got Back to Him
Is Peter Jackson working on the upcoming The Lord of The Rings television series? No. But he could have, and maybe would have, if the circumstances had worked out differently. Amazon’s pricy J.R.R. Tolkien-based series is not a direct adaptation of the same books that Jackson turned into his massive blockbuster trilogy, but rather a prequel set in an earlier age on Middle-earth. Still, Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter that he was approached by Amazon to take some kind of creative role on the series — and didn’t say no.
Watch: ‘The Rings of Power’ promo takes you to the island kingdom of Númenor
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is admittedly taking place in an era where there aren’t a lot of exciting developments — at least compared to the Years of the Trees and the First Age — but Amazon Studios is compensating by bringing to fore what Tolkien fans have been clamoring to see for years; an adaptation of the Downfall of Númenor.
Exclusive: This Fan-Favorite Character Is Joining the Second Season of The Rings of Power
The showrunners say Círdan, one of the oldest and wisest of the elves, will join the cast in season 2
Rings of Power has “deep roots” in Lord of the Rings and Tolkien
Fans of The Lord of the Rings franchise will be happy to know that the new Amazon Prime Video TV series, The Rings of Power, will be true to its fantasy movie roots, and tie in to the original work of author JRR Tolkien. The show arrives on the streaming service in September, and many are hopeful the big budget series can do justice to the Lord of the Rings movies that came before it.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Everything to Know
Season 1 of the Lord of the Rings prequel series will consist of eight episodes. The premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just weeks away. Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy, the Amazon Prime Video series will follow a mostly new group of characters as they fight against dark forces in Second Age Middle-earth. The show is already the most expensive television series made in history. It's been renewed for Season 2 in advance of its premiere, with a plan for at least five seasons. As more information is released, TV Guide is keeping an eagle eye out for any and all spoilers about the upcoming series. We've compiled the premiere date, casting news, and all the plot information currently out there. Here's what we know so far.
‘The Rings of Power’ Producers Aren’t Concerned About That Other Fantasy Drama On HBO — TCA
The showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promise their fantasy drama for Prime Video will feature all new stories and is not “a reboot or a retread” of what J.R.R. Tolkien fans saw in the movies. “This is a new story for most who are going to be watching it. We weren’t interested in a nostalgia play,” showrunner Patrick McKay said Friday at the TCA summer press tour. “We felt that this show had to earn its place on the start, rise or fall on its own merits. There are different stories that you’ve seen before.” “This is...
Major ‘Lord of the Rings’ Deal Could Spawn More Spinoffs
Buckle up, Lord of the Rings fans, because a whole new chapter could be on the books after Swedish gaming firm Embracer bought the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic works and suggested more spinoffs could be on the way. Embracer made the announcement on Thursday, hinting “other opportunities include exploring additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn and other characters from the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien.” In the announcement, the gaming firm confirmed it has acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, which owns the intellectual property catalogue and worldwide rights to motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks, and stage productions relating to the iconic fantasy literary works The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit. The deal also includes matching rights in other Middle-earth-related literary works authorized by the Tolkien estate and HarperCollins, “which have yet to be explored,” according to a statement. The parties agreed not to disclose specific terms of the purchase price “due to commercial reasons.”Read it at Embracer Group
New Lord Of The Rings Game Announced In Partnership With Weta Workshop
There’s plenty of Lord Of The Rings content on the horizon. Amazon’s epic Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series is set to premiere on 2 September, and Daedalic Entertainment’s upcoming The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum game is due to launch after that, but there’s always room for more LOTR in our lives - and that’s exactly what’s on the way. Weta Workshop and Private Division have announced that they’re working on a brand new LOTR inspired game.
Who Owns The 'Lord of the Rings' Rights Now?
“Lord of the Rings” didn’t create Hollywood’s insatiable thirst for recognizable intellectual property, particularly of the genre (or you know, “nerd-friendly”) designation that has defined popular culture in the 21st century. You can point to all kinds of things for that, from the success of the “Superman” and “Star Wars” films in '70s, or the premiere of the ‘X-Men” film in 2000.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Who's Who? - Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots
From Lady Galadriel of Lothlórien, to Prince Durin IV of Khazad-dûm, and Gil-galad the last High King of the Ñoldor, we got the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to explain just who they're playing and what are Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots! Looking to learn about who these characters are? IGN has you covered! Join us for this full character breakdown of LOTR Rings of Power Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots.
