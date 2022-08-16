ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say

DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
DUNWOODY, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed robbery suspects kidnap, shoot Nappy Roots rapper at his Atlanta brewery

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing someone at a brewpub in Castleberry Hill before the owner was kidnapped. It happened at Atlantucky Brewery, owned by members of Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots. The victim, identified by police as Melvin Adams, is better known by his stage name, Fish Scales.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man on 'bender' leads officers on high-speed chase, Duluth police say

DULUTH, Ga. - Police in Duluth say they arrested a man who told investigators he was fleeing from officers because he was on one last "bender" before going into rehab. The Duluth Police Department posted video of the chase to its Facebook page on Thursday. It shows the 34-year-old man speeding past a cruiser.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 dead in series of connected shootings in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough are investigating three shootings within two hours and just miles apart. Two people were killed and police believe the shootings are connected. It started around 11:45 p.m. on August 9. Officers were called out to the area of Lemon Place and found a woman...
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars take 60 seconds to haul off $2,600 in store loot

Thieves in Fayetteville during an Aug. 14 business burglary were in the store for only 60 seconds but made off with $2,600 in cigarettes, other merchandise and cash. The burglary occurred on Aug. 14 at the 76 station on South Glynn Street at Bradley Drive, where an alarm call came in at 3:10 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA

