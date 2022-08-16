Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say
DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
Georgia man arrested after impersonating real estate agent, police officer to avoid arrest
Investigators say a metro Atlanta man claimed he was both a real estate agent and a police officer in order to avoid being arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and criminal trespassing.
Deputies search for two men tied to assault at Cherokee County Waffle House
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men and a truck tied to an assault at a Waffle House. The sheriff’s office released photos of the men seen inside the restaurant, as well as a truck they were believed to be driving.
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed robbery suspects kidnap, shoot Nappy Roots rapper at his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing someone at a brewpub in Castleberry Hill before the owner was kidnapped. It happened at Atlantucky Brewery, owned by members of Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots. The victim, identified by police as Melvin Adams, is better known by his stage name, Fish Scales.
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigation continues into McDonough multiple shootings
Police in McDonough said a string of evening shootings are connected and investigators are trying to pinpoint persons of interest. Two men were killed, and a woman wounded in three separate shootings on Aug. 9.
Suspect in string of I-85 shootings identified, facing aggravated assault charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession […]
fox5atlanta.com
Shootings that killed 2 men, injured woman in McDonough are 'connected', police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough said a string of evening shootings are connected and investigators are trying to pinpoint persons of interest. Two men were killed, and a woman wounded in three separate shootings on Aug. 9. Police said officers were investigating a non-fatal shooting before midnight, when three...
fox5atlanta.com
Man on 'bender' leads officers on high-speed chase, Duluth police say
DULUTH, Ga. - Police in Duluth say they arrested a man who told investigators he was fleeing from officers because he was on one last "bender" before going into rehab. The Duluth Police Department posted video of the chase to its Facebook page on Thursday. It shows the 34-year-old man speeding past a cruiser.
fox5atlanta.com
Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
fox5atlanta.com
2 dead in series of connected shootings in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough are investigating three shootings within two hours and just miles apart. Two people were killed and police believe the shootings are connected. It started around 11:45 p.m. on August 9. Officers were called out to the area of Lemon Place and found a woman...
Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are investigating what they believe was an attempted kidnapping of a child who missed the bus after school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun police said a child younger than 18 missed the bus Monday afternoon on Wall Street....
The Citizen Online
Burglars take 60 seconds to haul off $2,600 in store loot
Thieves in Fayetteville during an Aug. 14 business burglary were in the store for only 60 seconds but made off with $2,600 in cigarettes, other merchandise and cash. The burglary occurred on Aug. 14 at the 76 station on South Glynn Street at Bradley Drive, where an alarm call came in at 3:10 a.m.
CBS 46
Celebrities among those targeted in home invasion spree across metro Atlanta
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to the thousands stolen and damaged, a string of recent celebrity home invasions has one common denominator which has Sandy Springs Police issuing a warning. The victims were superstar celebrities, the latest one is Mariah Carey, Sandy Springs Police Department confirms. But officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
