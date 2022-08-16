Read full article on original website
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 12 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans' fall practice No. 12, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Thursday morning's workout featured a little...
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL・
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
The Block: Penn State RB Nick Singleton can lift an average Nittany Lions o-line
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Nick Singleton can provide major help to the Penn State o-line.
With another strong scrimmage, Finley adds to lead in Auburn QB race
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn’s offensive staff isn’t expecting a simple decision. But it’s one that probably has to come sooner rather than later. With two scrimmages down, as of Friday, and 13 practices completed overall in the preseason, the Tigers are one of a few remaining programs across college football yet to name a starter at quarterback between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada. All three took first-team reps Friday.
Video: Coach Shaw updates Stanford Training Camp after open practice
Stanford head coach David Shaw discusses the Cardinal's training camp so far, reacts to Friday's open practice with live reps, and covers several other topics regarding the team this preseason.
Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson Misses Practice
Jarrett Patterson, one of Notre Dame’s two returning team captains and the projected starter at left guard, was one of six offensive linemen not seen at practice today during Notre Dame’s brief media-allowed viewing periods. Irish Illustrated learned today that Patterson’s absence was due to a right foot injury suffered in practice this week.
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
POD: Friday practice watch along; Tide recruiting targets start strong
Join BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he discusses pertinent topics related to Alabama football, including:. -- 2023 running back commitment Justice Haynes makes major statement. -- Friday practice watch along features defensive backs, running backs and wide receivers. -- Some opposing quarterback situations clearing up, others not so much.
