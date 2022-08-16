Read full article on original website
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
Blackhawks to sign Denver captain Cole Guttman
The Chicago Blackhawks front office certainly isn’t on vacation. After signing Jack Johnson late Tuesday night, the team is now expected to sign college free agent Cole Guttman according to Scott Powers of The Athletic. Guttman, 23, was a draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning but failed to...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashville and the Predators also hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and an outdoor game in February at Nissan Stadium. “The city, the Predators organization and the country music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a league event,” Bettman said. “We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL players.”
NHL
Detroit Red Wings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Seider among top 10 defensemen; Perron potential bargain. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Detroit Red Wings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Logical Fit for TV Analyst in Patrick Sharp
One of the most stunning departures for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason came off the ice. On July 18, longtime TV analyst and former player Eddie Olczyk parted ways with the team after the two sides couldn’t come to a new contract. After 16 seasons in the Blackhawks’ booth, Olczyk will now join the Seattle Kraken broadcast team.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Yardbarker
LA Kings prospect Jared Wright flips college commitment
LA Kings prospect Jared Wright has come up in the news quite recently as it was made official by his USHL team, the Omaha Lancers, that Wright had changed his college commitment and will be heading over to the University of Denver to commence his NCAA career this fall. Wright,...
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | Behind The Scenes w/ Daryl Evans
Daryl Evans joins Jesse Cohen and Zach Dooley to give some insight into the role of an NHL Color Commentator. The Kings broadcaster reveals some of the preparation work that goes into calling a game and shares his perspective on his role within the organization and the community. All the...
NHL
City of Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™
NEW YORK (Aug. 18, 2022) - The National Hockey League announced today that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when NHL Awards and the NHL Draft™ both were held in Vancouver.
Pittsburgh Penguins promote Todd Reirden to associate head coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins promoted Todd Reirden to associate head coach and gave the former bench boss a two-year extension on
Yardbarker
San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Reimer, Hill, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there is plenty of chatter involving trading one of James Reimer or Adin Hill, as this current roster has too many goaltenders. Meanwhile, Nikolai Knyzhov’s long-awaited return will have to be put on pause, as he is expected to miss significant time due to a torn Achilles tendon. In other news, two former NHLers in Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa have joined the organization as development coaches.
University Of Denver extends men's hockey coach David Carle
If you were wondering which college coach would make the jump to the NHL ranks next, it doesn’t look like it will be David Carle. The University of Denver head coach has signed an extension through the 2026-27 season after winning his second national championship (first as head coach) earlier this year.
Yardbarker
Five New York Rangers prospects remain at WJC; Team USA suffers upset
The New York Rangers had seven of their prospects at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton for the start of the tournament. They are now down to five after Brett Berard and Team USA were upset by Team Czechia in the opening elimination round 4-2. Team Slovakia and Adam Sykora,...
Yardbarker
Jack Hughes, NTDP, & Dan Hinote’s Stanley Cup Wisdom
Former USNTDP coach Dan Hinote continues sharing his expertise, helping LA Kings prospect Jack Hughes and company about his Stanley Cup win. For LA Kings prospect Jack Hughes, the experience of playing for the United States National Team Development Program was an invaluable one. That goes without saying. For Dan Hinote, though, his experience on the USNTDP coaching staff did not go without teaching Hughes and company some important lessons along the way.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Gophers’ Josefin Bouveng Headlines NCAA Rookies
How do you better a program that has lost only 57 games out of 918 and won seven national championships? Gophers head coach Brad Frost didn’t have to ask himself that at the end of his 15th season at the University of Minnesota. He already announced the answer on Jan. 24 when he introduced Bouveng among the newest class of Gophers for the 2022-23 season.
Las Vegas beats short-handed Phoenix 79-63 in WNBA playoffs
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 22 points, Chelsea Gray scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 79-63 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas created some separation with a five-point possession midway through the fourth quarter for a 60-51 lead. Gray was fouled on a drive to the basket and the officials upgraded it to a flagrant on Megan Gustafson. Gray made both free throws and followed with a 3-pointer. Gray made it 66-55 after spinning her defender in the lane and making a jumper from the free-throw line as Las Vegas took control. Jackie Young added 16 points for Las Vegas, which hosts Phoenix on Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. A’ja Wilson had eight points and 12 rebounds and Kiah Stokes had eight points and 13 boards.
