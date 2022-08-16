Sad news for the people of South Jersey who love them a good honey barbecue chicken melt from Friendly's. Unfortunately, yet another location has closed up shop for good. News broke this week that the Friendly's Marlton location, the one located on Route 70 in the Marlton Commons, has closed its doors forever. According to NJ.com, there was even a sign posted on the door on Monday morning. The sign encouraged former patrons of the establishment to take a trip down 295 to the Deptford location on Hurffville Road, around the corner from the Deptford Mall.

MARLTON, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO