The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey

The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
Bill would Ban LIV Golf from New Jersey

Controversy continues to surround the new LIV golf league which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government. The league recently held a tournament at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster. If two New Jersey State Senators have their way, it will be the last time a LIV event is played...
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
CAPE MAY, NJ
So Many South Jersey Friendly’s Have Closed! Add Another One To The List

Sad news for the people of South Jersey who love them a good honey barbecue chicken melt from Friendly's. Unfortunately, yet another location has closed up shop for good. News broke this week that the Friendly's Marlton location, the one located on Route 70 in the Marlton Commons, has closed its doors forever. According to NJ.com, there was even a sign posted on the door on Monday morning. The sign encouraged former patrons of the establishment to take a trip down 295 to the Deptford location on Hurffville Road, around the corner from the Deptford Mall.
MARLTON, NJ
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ

If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Survey Claims New Jersey Residents Don’t Know How To Drive

I was reading a survey this morning that ranked New Jersey in the top ten states with the worst drivers in the country. We're ranked the 4th worst state for driving. NUMBER FOUR. I'm offended. I hear that joke everywhere I go. Quite seriously. I've got lots of friends and family that live in Philadelphia and they say they can't STAND driving in New Jersey because we "dOn'T KnOw hOw tO dRiVe."
TRAFFIC
NJ Native Ezra Miller in Mental Health Treatment After Arrests

Following charges filed for incidents this year in Hawaii and Vermont, Wyckoff native and "The Flash" actor Ezra Miller is currently in treatment for "complex mental health issues," according to Variety. Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said in a statement to the magazine provided by a representative...
HAWAII STATE
7 Smells a True New Jerseyan Would Recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
LIFESTYLE
Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
VINELAND, NJ
