A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
