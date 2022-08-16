Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Save Big At the Pump, Plus New Food Options at Local Gas StationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Forced to Close By LandlordGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
Tucson, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Coolidge High School football team will have a game with Sabino High School on August 18, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Arizona State reloads through transfer portal for 2022
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The curtain closed around Herm Edwards’ hot seat in the minutes after Arizona State’s win over rival Arizona last November, when athletic director Ray Anderson said the charismatic coach would return in 2022. The heat could start up again this season if the Sun Devils don’t come together quickly with a roster that includes 43 new players. “Right now it seems to me from afar when I watch them, it’s a very tight-knit group of guys, in my opinion,” Edwards said. ”How will they play together, how will they collectively come together? You probably won’t know that until after the third week of competition. What kind of team do you have? After three weeks, you’ll figure out how they play together.” After a disjointed, pandemic-altered 2020 season, Arizona State had high expectations last year. The Sun Devils managed to win eight games, but had some ugly midseason losses. They played under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into improper recruiting practices.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler’s A’Mauri Washington felt at home after move from Detroit
A’Mauri Washington can’t help but smile and laugh when he thinks about his first workout as a member of the Chandler Wolves football team heading into his junior season last year. Between the heat, the weight training program and field work, Washington was forced into his back in...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State to Stripe Stadium for Arizona State Game on Sept. 10
Oklahoma State is going a little outside of the box with this season’s striping of Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU Athletics announced the plan Wednesday to horizontally stripe Boone Pickens Stadium instead of the traditional vertical stripes when the Cowboys host Arizona State on Sept. 10, OSU’s second game of the season. People in the lower bowl are asked to wear orange, the middle will wear white, the upper will wear black and those in the box seats are also asked to wear orange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peoriatimes.com
Macayo’s participating in inaugural Chimi Challenge
Chimi lovers can put their money where their mouth is (and maybe win some big money) with Macayo’s Mexican Food’s Chimi Challenge. Taking place now through Sept. 16, the top 10 finalists will qualify to compete in Macayo’s Inaugural Chimi Challenge Championship at Macayo’s Scottsdale location on Monday, Sept. 26, which is not only the brand’s 76th anniversary but also National Chimichanga Day.
thefoothillsfocus.com
The Empire Group of Companies closes on 40 acres near TSMC for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies recently closed on 40 acres near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company north of the Valley where it plans to build approximately 354 single-family homes for rent. The proposed development will be named the Village at Bronco Trail. The Land Advisors Organization team of Bret Rinehart,...
azbigmedia.com
67 acres of land in Mesa sells for $13.9M
The southeast valley is becoming one of the most acquired areas for investors and developers to build more commercial properties. More than half a million people live in the City of Mesa, and it is the third largest city in the State of Arizona. It is no surprise that the city continues to grow, and the East Valley is still booming. Director of Retail Leasing & Sales Investments Rommie Mojahed with SVN in Phoenix represented both sellers in the sale of approximately 67 acres of land on Ellsworth & Pecos Roads for $13.9 million.
fabulousarizona.com
The Uncommon Opens in Chandler
The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley hotels begin selling out ahead of Super Bowl weekend
Hotels around the Valley are selling out for Super Bowl weekend, as the countdown to the Big Game in Glendale is less than 200 days away.
azbigmedia.com
Village at Prasada gets two new restaurants
SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has signed two more restaurants, Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, to be added to the Street Fare at Alexandria. Located in the upcoming retail center Village at Prasada, this restaurant hub is centrally located to provide Surprise residents with indoor and outdoor eating opportunities with immense walkability, offering the open-air retail experience that many shoppers want today.
New BBQ Joint Now Open
A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
East Valley Tribune
MPS hybrid instruction offers kids new path
Mesa Public Schools is taking what teachers and administrators learned from the pandemic shutdown and using it to better serve students and their families. When the pandemic completely crippled on-campus learning and forced students to attend classes remotely, many became disengaged and teachers reported difficulty keeping students and themselves motivated – if the students even showed up to virtual classes at all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Valley Tribune
Community volunteers rehab youth treatment facility
Community leaders helped Desert Lily Academy re-bloom. Renovating the academy was the project for the latest class of Citizen Leadership Institute for the Town of Queen Creek, which graduated 38 participants earlier this month. The CLI program teaches community members about the town’s government through hands-on participation in the community....
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
kiowacountypress.net
Scottsdale Arizona hit with monsoon flooding, high winds, over weekend
(The Center Square) - The valley city of Scottsdale is cleaning up the aftermath of a weekend of flooding and high winds from monsoons that rolled through the valley. Power is restored and roadways are reopened as of Monday morning in Scottsdale after the monsoon knocked down power poles and resulted in some areas of fast-moving floodwater in some parts of the city.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon thunderstorms are slamming parts of Arizona, and some of those storms are making their way into the Valley. Earlier in the day, storms pummeled the Flagstaff area, leading to some Flash Flood Warnings being issued. The monsoon season has been active up north. Residents have been...
chandleraz.gov
City of Chandler final election results
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Based on final official election results from the Maricopa County Election Department, the following candidates have been elected to serve on the Chandler City Council:. Mayor Kevin Hartke (incumbent), 39,349 votes, 77%. Councilmember Matt Orlando (incumbent), 33,716 votes, 26.92%. Councilmember-Elect Jane Poston, 25,762 votes, 20.57%. Councilmember-Elect...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners
The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
East Valley Tribune
ADOT opens another stretch of east Mesa road
The Arizona Department of Transportation opened another stretch of the relatively new State Route 24 in east Mesa with a four-mile stretch between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line. The move makes it a little easier to travel between Queen Creek and Mesa,...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix still faces staggering pension debt
Arizona municipalities, counties and fire districts last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to the fund that pays the pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But those government entities still have a long way...
Comments / 0