News Releases

The City of Oklahoma City is inviting residents to weigh in on future beautification projects they would like to see implemented as a part of MAPS 4 by completing a survey at BeautifyOKC.com.

The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open through late October.

Results from the survey will help consultants develop a master plan and determine where the City should prioritize beautification projects identified in the 2019 MAPS 4 Resolution.

MAPS 4 will help transform the appearance of Oklahoma City with targeted investments in projects such as gardens, plazas, gateways, bridge enhancements, murals landscaping, artwork and more. The project will elevate residents’ daily experience and improve our first impression for visitors.

MAPS 4 includes $25 million for beautification projects across Oklahoma City, which may include:

City entrance gateways along interstates

Approaches to Will Rogers World Airport (including the creation of the Bessie Coleman Garden near the airport, State Highway 152 from Meridian to I-44 and I-44 from State Highway 152 to I-40)

Enhancement of three pedestrian bridges over the interstates in south Oklahoma City

I-240 from I-44 to I-35

East and west entrances to the Clara Luper Corridor

NE 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue

Oklahoma City University corridor along NW 23rd Street

Reno Avenue and Eastern Avenue corridor between Bricktown and the First Americans Museum

I-35 and I-44 bridges over the Oklahoma River

I-44 from Portland Avenue to Classen Boulevard

I-40 and Council Road interchange

Route 66

Public art and/or monuments at key intersections, including a statue of Ralph Ellison

Updated low-maintenance landscaping along key arterial roads

Trees (at least $1 million)

Consultants will also get input from OKC residents through focus groups, events and public meetings.

“The goal for BeautifyOKC is to take a community-driven approach to identify and prioritize potential improvements residents would like to see and where they would like those efforts to be focused,” MAPS 4 Program Manager David Todd said. “Beautification projects create more interesting places, improve community health outcomes, increase property values, encourage economic development, and create a better environment for residents and visitors. We’re excited to be moving this project forward.”

Residents can stay up to date on the MAPS 4 Beautification project at okc.gov/maps4. Learn more about the public engagement process and take the survey at BeautifyOKC.com.

About MAPS 4

MAPS 4 is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $978 million over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPS 4 in a special election on Dec. 10, 2019, moving forward with a unique and ambitious plan to transform our community. The temporary penny sales tax funding MAPS 4 began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028. More than 70 percent of MAPS 4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives. The MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board and its six subcommittees will guide MAPS 4 planning and implementation, making recommendations to the City Council. The Council has final authority on MAPS 4. The MAPS 4 Investment and Operating Trust developed a strategic investment plan to support long-term sustainable funding for MAPS 4 projects' operational expenses and maintenance. Visit okc.gov/maps4 for more.

Media Contact

Kristy Yager

(405) 297-2550