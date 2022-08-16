Read full article on original website
Boston Children's Hospital reports large volume of threats
BOSTON – Boston Children's Hospital says staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients.In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said an article online falsely claims doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors.The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18."We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children's Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people."
newbedfordguide.com
U.S. Attorney Rollins statement regarding alleged threats made to Boston Children’s Hospital
“News about the alleged threats directed at Boston Children’s Hospital transgender health program is disturbing to say the least. Children deserve an opportunity to thrive and grow as their own authentic selves. Parents/guardians and health care providers who support them in that journey should be allowed to do so free of threats and harassment. I want to make it clear that the Department of Justice will ensure equal protection of transgender people under the law.
nhbr.com
Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths
The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
WCVB
New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo
BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
New Boarding Pass & Security Changes at Logan Will Effect Massachusetts Travelers
With COVID-19 restrictions lessening by the day, the travel industry finds itself back in full swing. While more people than ever traveled domestically and hit the road during the pandemic, folks are finally returning to air travel as well. According to TSA checkpoint data, daily air travel numbers are just...
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
Six hospitalized, more than 30 displaced in Chelsea fire
"It was a very, very labor intensive fire — five alarms worth of companies, all our mutual aid partners.”. A fire in Chelsea Wednesday morning put six people in the hospital and left more than 30 people without a home. The five-alarm fire tore through a triple-decker home just...
WBUR
School principals want more support in their demanding roles, report shows
Ashley Davis wanted an opportunity to have wide-ranging impact on students and her school. That is a big part of what drew her to a school principal job after four years as a teacher at MATCH Charter Public School in Boston. "The role that a principal and leader plays in...
Boston Globe
Robert Marr, business executive and Dorchester Boys and Girls Clubs founder, dies at 86
“His legacy is building the careers of young boys and girls in Dorchester who had a chance to grow and flourish and become very successful citizens because he built a structure for them to do that.”. Robert Marr believed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester was his most significant...
whdh.com
Peabody library starts banned book club
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
spectrumnews1.com
Main South Business Association gives away free backpaks and haircuts at 'Back to School Fiesta'
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Main South Business Association held its Back to School Fiesta Monday at YMCA’s Fuller Family Park in Worcester. The event included free haircuts, backpacks, music and art. The MSBA also held a raffle for a chance to win an eclectic scooter, iPad, and an apple watch.
Investigation underway after worker injured in Boston construction accident
BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a worker was injured in a construction accident in Boston on Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a report of an accident in the area of 370 Congress Street just before 11 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department. The worker...
Boston’s first black female CEO of a digital radio station looks to expand
BOSTON — August is National Black Business Month. One sector that really relies on support from the community is a radio station. Tucked away in a converted warehouse, Boston’s first black female Founder and CEO of a digital radio station, Danielle Johnson, runs Spark FM Radio. Every weekday...
baystatebanner.com
256 Washington Street, Westwood
City of Westwood Income-Restricted Rental Opportunity. # OF UNITS | # OF BEDROOMS | ESTIMATED SQUARE FOOTAGE | RENT | MAXIMUM INCOME LIMIT (% AMI) (set by owner + based on # of bedrooms + Area Median Income (AMI)) # of Bedrooms Minimum Income 80% AMI. 1-Bedroom $46,920. 2-Bedroom $60,390.
fallriverreporter.com
Two-year-old Massachusetts child falls into pool; CPR performed by family, first responders
A two-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Monday after falling into a pool. According to the Abington Fire Department, early this afternoon, their crews were dispatched to a reported child being pulled from a pool. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Plymouth Street, according to scanner...
liveboston617.org
Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening
On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
