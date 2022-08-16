Read full article on original website
Long Island Student's Murder Still Unsolved 30 Years LaterJeffery MacLong Beach, NY
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA AllegesJeffery MacWilliston Park, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Great Photos: Scenes from Bay Shore’s final Alive on the Bay of 2022
Families and friends gathered on Main Street this week for the final Alive on the Bay of the summer. The summer street festival series, which boasts food and drink vendors, craftspeople and musicians, drew thousands throughout all four dates. The festivals bolster business in Bay Shore’s booming downtown, particularly for...
They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it
LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
New distillery Harbor Lights Stillhouse to open above Huntington’s Six Harbors Brewing
After several successful years brewing beers, Mark Heuwetter is now cooking up something a little stronger. Heuwetter, who opened Six Harbors Brewing Co. at 243 New York Ave. in Huntington four years ago, is constructing a second-story distillery he has dubbed as the Harbor Lights Stillhouse. The Huntington resident is...
East Islip’s Milano Bean Café is opening its next location in Bay Shore
Java lovers, there’s a new coffee spot coming to downtown Bay Shore. Milano Bean Café is taking over the old Salon Eden space at 6 East Main Street, the owners announced. Owner Tiger Schofield opened his first storefront at 51 West Main Street in East Islip in 2020 and over the past two years has become known as a friendly, neighborhood coffee shop.
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze returns to Old Bethpage for its third year
Back by popular demand, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze comes back for its third year at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration for 28 selected nights this fall. The iconic, family-fun Halloween-themed event in Nassau County will run from Sept. 30 through Nov. 6. “I am excited to once again...
Toast Coffee and Kitchen settles into new farmhouse-style space in Port Jefferson Station
After 20 years in Port Jefferson Village, the original Toast Coffeehouse has a new home and new name, Toast Coffee and Kitchen. Terry Scarlatos, who owns...
The Halal Hut owners return to their roots with new Stony Brook location
These two twenty-somethings just introduced a food concept to a neighborhood they know and love. The Halal Hut, a fast-casual restaurant that has two other locations...
East Beach in Port Jefferson closes for nine-month revitalization project
East Beach in Port Jefferson Village closed this week for a nine-month long project to stop further erosion at the foot of the bluff. The beloved...
Aldi supermarket planned for Rocky Point shopping center
Aldi, the German-owned discount supermarket, could be coming to Rocky Point very soon. Developers have pitched plans for the new grocery store to move into the...
Higher, brand new ceilings revealed in Penn Station’s LIRR concourse
New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) reached a significant milestone in its transformation project of Penn Station...
