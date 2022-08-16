ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
greaterlongisland.com

Great Photos: Scenes from Bay Shore’s final Alive on the Bay of 2022

Families and friends gathered on Main Street this week for the final Alive on the Bay of the summer. The summer street festival series, which boasts food and drink vendors, craftspeople and musicians, drew thousands throughout all four dates. The festivals bolster business in Bay Shore’s booming downtown, particularly for...
BAY SHORE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it

LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
BAY SHORE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

East Islip’s Milano Bean Café is opening its next location in Bay Shore

Java lovers, there’s a new coffee spot coming to downtown Bay Shore. Milano Bean Café is taking over the old Salon Eden space at 6 East Main Street, the owners announced. Owner Tiger Schofield opened his first storefront at 51 West Main Street in East Islip in 2020 and over the past two years has become known as a friendly, neighborhood coffee shop.
BAY SHORE, NY
City
Ocean Beach, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Halal Hut owners return to their roots with new Stony Brook location

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. These two twenty-somethings just introduced a food concept to a neighborhood they know and love. The Halal Hut, a fast-casual restaurant that has two other locations...
STONY BROOK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Aldi supermarket planned for Rocky Point shopping center

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. Aldi, the German-owned discount supermarket, could be coming to Rocky Point very soon. Developers have pitched plans for the new grocery store to move into the...
ROCKY POINT, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Higher, brand new ceilings revealed in Penn Station’s LIRR concourse

GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) reached a significant milestone in its transformation project of Penn Station...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

