ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, dies at 22

MIAMI - Family, friends, fellow classmates, and teachers at Florida International University are mourning the sudden loss of linebacker Luke Knox.He was hospitalized Wednesday evening and passed away that night. He was 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU said in a statement."You had...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Miami Dolphins#Acl#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy