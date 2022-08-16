Read full article on original website
Related
Six interceptions — three by Tua Tagovailoa — at Dolphins’ camp. News from practice No. 13
The 13th practice of Dolphins training camp featured players in shorts — not full uniforms — and featured six interceptions from Dolphins defensive backs (including three thrown by Tua Tagovailoa) and big days from wide receiver Trent Sherfield and tight end Mike Gesicki.
FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, dies at 22
MIAMI - Family, friends, fellow classmates, and teachers at Florida International University are mourning the sudden loss of linebacker Luke Knox.He was hospitalized Wednesday evening and passed away that night. He was 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU said in a statement."You had...
Pittsburgh Steelers announce the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters
On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL’s deadline to limit the roster to 85 players, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some moves to switch things up at linebacker. The Steelers announced the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tuzar Skipper with an injury designation.
Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Absence From Bengals Training Camp
Burrow and Bates are good friends both on and off the field
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Dolphins coach has extremely high praise for Miami's roster
The Miami Dolphins did a lot to improve their roster this offseason to give new head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the best weapons that they could. Those efforts included signing talented free agents like Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert as well as trading for Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Chargers' Safety Signs Record-Setting Deal
The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates in March
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Saints Sign an Offensive Lineman, Place a Defensive Lineman on Injured Reserve on Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints picked up offensive lineman Derrick Kelly off waivers from the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. To make room for Kelly, the Saints placed DT Jaleel Johnson on season-ending injured reserve. This is the 27-year-old Kelly's second stint with New Orleans. An undrafted rookie out of...
Texans TE Pharaoh Brown held from practice with hamstring injury
Brown and second-year pro Brevin Jordan are considered the Texans’ top two tight ends. It’s a thin group after that. Antony Auclair, a veteran mostly used for his blocking ability, is also out with a knee injury.
Yardbarker
Colts Rookie TE Andrew Ogletree Out For Season With Torn ACL
Ogletree was having an impressive camp and was in a position to carve out a role in the team’s offense. You can expect the Colts to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster. Ogletree, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the...
New coach, same expectations: 3 key storylines for Glades Central football in 2022
A year ago, for better or worse, Glades Central was the most talked-about high school football program in Palm Beach County. First, the Raiders were coming off an unbeaten (though pandemic-shortened) regular season in 2020. They rose to No. 1 in the Post's rankings after dominating Palm Beach Central 41-0 in the opener and stayed there. ...
Poll: Which South Florida football power has best chance of repeating as state champ?
A new high school football season is almost upon us.
Forest Hill football set for first district title defense in decades
WEST PALM BEACH — Forest Hill's 2021 football season was one for the ages, as a program better-known for the duration of its losing streaks (one ended at 43 games in 2003; another at 37 in 2009) won its first district championship in 36 years. The head coach for those 7-3 Falcons, who lost to...
Comments / 0