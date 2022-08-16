Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
California's Unemployment Rate Drops To Historically Low Levels
The state of California saw a record-low unemployment rate in July, as well as the largest job gain since February, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced on Friday. According to state numbers, California's unemployment rate dropped 3.9 percent, a rate that hasn't been seen since the data series began in 1976. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, California's unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
SFGate
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No witnesses to Kiely Rodni leaving Tahoe party, officials say
"People aren't talking to us."
SFGate
WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. .Thunderstorm chances will increase over southeast Washington late. tonight into Monday. This will carry the potential for abundant. lightning with limited moisture. This will increase the potential. for fire starts. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR. ABUNDANT...
SFGate
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
SFGate
TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas,. including the following counties, in southwest Oklahoma, Cotton. and Tillman. In northern Texas,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Lane Closure Planned Next Week For Interstate 680/Benicia Bridge For Structure Inspection
A lane closure is scheduled for southbound Interstate 680 at the Benicia Bridge for biennial structure inspection beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. A Caltrans spokesperson said the far left lane will be closed while the other three lanes will remain open to motorists. The work, and the lane closure, will...
SFGate
Two small planes collide over Calif. airport, killing multiple people
Multiple people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided in midair as they attempted to land at a municipal airport in Northern California, according to authorities. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 were making their final approaches to the Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m., when...
SFGate
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and. Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
SFGate
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.25. (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.25) Estimated jackpot: $76,000. ¶ To win...
Comments / 0