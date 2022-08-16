ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

SFGate

California's Unemployment Rate Drops To Historically Low Levels

The state of California saw a record-low unemployment rate in July, as well as the largest job gain since February, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced on Friday. According to state numbers, California's unemployment rate dropped 3.9 percent, a rate that hasn't been seen since the data series began in 1976. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, California's unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
SFGate

DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. .Thunderstorm chances will increase over southeast Washington late. tonight into Monday. This will carry the potential for abundant. lightning with limited moisture. This will increase the potential. for fire starts. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR. ABUNDANT...
SPOKANE, WA
SFGate

Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
TALENT, OR
SFGate

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas,. including the following counties, in southwest Oklahoma, Cotton. and Tillman. In northern Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Two small planes collide over Calif. airport, killing multiple people

Multiple people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided in midair as they attempted to land at a municipal airport in Northern California, according to authorities. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 were making their final approaches to the Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m., when...
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and. Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.25. (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.25) Estimated jackpot: $76,000. ¶ To win...
CALIFORNIA STATE

