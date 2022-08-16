Read full article on original website
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
