Nebraska State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That , the best chicken tenders served in Nebraska can be found at Blatt Beer & Table in Omaha.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state :

"The Blatt offers what they call "curated pub food," which translates to comfort food favorites with an adult spin. The restaurant is located near games and entertainment in the North of downtown Omaha. The rooftop beer garden is a great spot for summer gatherings, and the 32 rotating beers on tap complement the fried chicken strips with Texas toast."

