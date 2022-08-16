ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Missouri restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That , the best chicken tenders served in Missouri can be found at Civil Kitchen in Springfield. This restaurant is known for serving their chicken with vanilla syrup and cinnamon.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"Hand-breaded, all-white-meat chicken strips take center stage on the entrée menu at Civil Kitchen. They are served with house fries and flash-fried kale and sauces like cinnamon vanilla syrup, peppered bacon gravy, or maple balsamic reduction. Everything at Civil is made-from-scratch, making this one of Missouri's best."

