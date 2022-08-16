ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers Lose Anthony Miller, Karl Joseph for Season

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose two players during the final week of training camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will place wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph on Injured Reserve, ending their 2022 seasons, according to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley.

Miller hurt his shoulder during practice late last week. Joseph left in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks and was later seen with a boot on his right foot and using crutches in the locker room.

Miller was competing with Miles Boykin, Steven Sims, Cody White and Gunner Olszewski for the final wide receiver spots on the 53-man roster. He spent plenty of time during training camp working with the first team while Diontae Johnson negotiated his contract and Chase Claypool dealt with a shoulder injury.

Joseph has been a versatile piece for the secondary during camp, playing slot, nickel and safety.

Pittsburgh, PA
