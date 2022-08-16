ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year

Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid ponder swap deal for Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external. However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA
SPORTbible

Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair

MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
SOCCER

