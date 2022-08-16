Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
Man Utd pull plug on £15m Adrien Rabiot deal after his agent and mum demanded wages on same level as Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER UNITED have pulled the plug on a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot over his mum's excessive wage demands. SunSport understands United have called off the £15million deal after his mother and agent Veronique demanded a pay packet for her son similar to that of £240,000-a-week high earner Bruno Fernandes.
SkySports
Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year
Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist
Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
ESPN
Brazil coach Tite hits back at Kylian Mbappe's claim that Europe has upper hand in World Cup
Brazil manager Tite hit back at France striker Kylian Mbappe's claim that World Cup qualifying is more difficult in Europe than in South America. Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe said in May that European teams, who have won the last four World Cups, have an advantage over their South American rivals because they play "high-level matches."
Man Utd flops arrive at training with crisis club in need of transfers and Cristiano Ronaldo to hold tell-all interview
ERIK TEN HAG arrived for Manchester United training behind the wheel of an Audi 4x4 as he bids to get his flops fighting fit. The Red Devils are reeling off the back of two consecutive defeats to start the season. And Ten Hag rolled through the gates this morning looking...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid ponder swap deal for Ronaldo
Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external. However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external.
SkySports
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA・
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
Lookback: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Blues Storm To Big Win
This was a must-win game for both teams with three games of the season left, as Chelsea looked to all but confirm their top 4 place, while Leeds needed a victory to get themselves out of the relegation zone.
Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United
Manchester United are prepared to allow two young players to leave the club on loan.
Soccer-Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.
Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club
In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
Sweden ace Hurtig hails Arsenal move after club confirms the forward’s transfer from Juventus
LINA HURTIG says it is super exciting to move Arsenal with the club strengthening their attacking ranks before their season-opening duel with Manchester City. The WSL giants today announced the Sweden star's transfer from Juventus ending weeks of speculation. And the former Serie A ace has become the second Swedish...
New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair
MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
Man Utd transfer blow as defender Jurrien Timber signs contract extension with Erik ten Hag’s old club Ajax
MANCHESTER UNITED have suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a summer transfer target. Manager Erik ten Hag has been chasing central defender Jurrien Timber - who he coached during his time at Ajax. But that move now seems to be completely off the table after the 21-year-old Dutchman...
