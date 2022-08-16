ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys VIDEO: Dak Sacked By ‘Real Housewives’ In TV Ad

By Bri Amaranthus
Dak Prescott and teammate CeeDee Lamb star in DirecTV's new commercial that mashes up the NFL and reality TV.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sacked by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice in bedazzled football gear is a sight to be seen.

And you’re about to see it. A lot.

Prescott and teammate CeeDee Lamb star in DirecTV's new commercial that mashes up the NFL and reality TV.

The Cowboys face Real Housewives Giudice, Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore in the entertaining 30-second spot that features a lot of glitter, touchdowns, table-flipping and stiff arms.

“Shooting the DIRECTV commercial was a great experience,” said Prescott. “I hope that both football fans and reality show buffs will have as much fun watching it as we did making it.”

Prescott and Lamb met the reality TV stars and shot the commercial at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Prescott is no stranger to pop culture and told People Magazine that it was one of his favorite commercials he's ever done.

"I didn't necessarily grow up a ‘Housewives’ fan or watching any ‘Housewives’ in my time," Prescott told People. "However, my mom did. So, I know how big they are and just how important they are to women and to the community and just entertainment."

Would the quarterback consider starring in his own reality TV series?

"I don't think I'd be bad," Prescott said. "I think I could have fun with it, especially after I realized after talking to them that it's not scripted, even though it may seem scripted at times."

From reality stars to NFL stars ... For now, Prescott will be on the gridiron on TV . Dallas' third and final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium will serve as Prescott and the first-teamers' dress rehearsal. Then, as 1.5-point underdogs the Cowboys hope to upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off the 2022 regular season on September 11 from AT&T Stadium.

