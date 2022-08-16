ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL
Cinemablend

Amid JLo And Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend, Kevin Smith Drops Funny Post About Dressing Up For The Ceremony

Technically, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married since July 16 when the two jetted off to Las Vegas for a surprising elopement. Nevertheless, the couple still reportedly wanted to do things proper and big – with all their kids and everyone they know – hence why there had been ongoing plans for a real wedding extravaganza this weekend. Many famous faces were seen in attendance, including Affleck and JLo’s former Jersey Girl director, Kevin Smith, who dropped a funny post about dressing up for the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Virginia Patton Dies: Last ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Adult Cast Member Was 97

Virginia Patton, who played George Bailey’s sister-in-law in the holiday staple It’s A Wonderful Life, died in an assisted living facilty on Aug. 18. She was 97. Patton was Ruth Dakin Bailey in the 1946 film, married to war hero Harry Bailey. Her most prominent scene was at the Bedford Falls train station, when she meets George and Uncle Billy for the first time. Virginia Ann Patton was born in Cleveland on June 25, 1925. Raised in Portland, Oregon, she went to Los Angeles after high school graduation to pursue an acting career. She signed with Warner Bros. and made her movie debut in...
CELEBRITIES

