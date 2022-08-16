Technically, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married since July 16 when the two jetted off to Las Vegas for a surprising elopement. Nevertheless, the couple still reportedly wanted to do things proper and big – with all their kids and everyone they know – hence why there had been ongoing plans for a real wedding extravaganza this weekend. Many famous faces were seen in attendance, including Affleck and JLo’s former Jersey Girl director, Kevin Smith, who dropped a funny post about dressing up for the ceremony.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO