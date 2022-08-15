Read full article on original website
3 Easy Ways to Find the Best Places to Paddle in Maine
The ultimate game-changer for my life here in Maine was the day I picked up a kayak from L.L. Bean. I have always loved being on the water, whether I’m boating in Casco Bay, walking around Mackworth Island, or sitting on the beach in Scarborough. The lightbulb moment happened...
Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale
My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1 I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
First 5 Stations of the New Bike Sharing Program in Portland, Maine, Are Here
The City of Portland and Tandem Mobility have begun Phase 1 of their plan to install 30 bike share stations across the city. Five stations have now been installed during the first phase of the project, which offer people bikes to ride through the city for a reasonable price. Bikes can be rented at Washington Ave at Walnut Street, Middle and Temple Streets, East End Beach, Congress Street at Park Street, and Hanover and Lancaster Street.
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
Tremendous Community Support Leads to Future Skate Park for South Portland
Eat your heart out Tony Hawk. According to WMTW-TV, South Portland is about to build one heck of a skate park, as funding has finally been completed. WMTW-TV adds that the park will be located on Evans Street. The 10,000 square foot structure will have features for both beginners and experts.
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week
We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Is Clynk Open? Yes! Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed
If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
Here’s 24 Incredible Experiences That Make Summer in Southern Maine Even Better
I'm always amazed when people actually leave Maine during the Summer? Isn't this the time we are always waiting for? The three month period (if we are lucky) of perfect weather, warm lakes, cold cocktails, and plenty of patio time. Why on Earth would anyone leave?. It is a short...
Relax With a Private Spa and Sauna Inside of This Inexpensive Cabin in Massachusetts
Yes, you read the headline correctly. There is a personal, infrared sauna inside of cabin that you can camp in for pretty cheap. Let's say camping is not your thing. I am talking ground, tent, bugs, etc. Then "glamping" is certainly for you. The difference? Glamping is typically easier, usually...
The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie Is One Step Closer to Being Finished
The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
How to Keep Bats Out of Your Maine Home and What to do if You Have One
The other day I was standing in a friend’s yard in Cumberland when I noticed a small black bird whiz across the sky. It was one swift motion I saw out of the corner of my eye. It caught my attention and as I looked for it again I noticed multiple small black birds darting in rapid zig zags, which is when I realized they weren’t birds at all.
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash
Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
