Winthrop, ME

94.9 HOM

3 Easy Ways to Find the Best Places to Paddle in Maine

The ultimate game-changer for my life here in Maine was the day I picked up a kayak from L.L. Bean. I have always loved being on the water, whether I’m boating in Casco Bay, walking around Mackworth Island, or sitting on the beach in Scarborough. The lightbulb moment happened...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale

My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1 I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

First 5 Stations of the New Bike Sharing Program in Portland, Maine, Are Here

The City of Portland and Tandem Mobility have begun Phase 1 of their plan to install 30 bike share stations across the city. Five stations have now been installed during the first phase of the project, which offer people bikes to ride through the city for a reasonable price. Bikes can be rented at Washington Ave at Walnut Street, Middle and Temple Streets, East End Beach, Congress Street at Park Street, and Hanover and Lancaster Street.
PORTLAND, ME
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Winthrop, ME
Local
Maine Business
94.9 HOM

Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen

More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week

We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Is Clynk Open? Yes! Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed

If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie Is One Step Closer to Being Finished

The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

How to Keep Bats Out of Your Maine Home and What to do if You Have One

The other day I was standing in a friend’s yard in Cumberland when I noticed a small black bird whiz across the sky. It was one swift motion I saw out of the corner of my eye. It caught my attention and as I looked for it again I noticed multiple small black birds darting in rapid zig zags, which is when I realized they weren’t birds at all.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
94.9 HOM

A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine

Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
PORTLAND, ME
Portland, ME

Portland, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

