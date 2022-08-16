Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Opens Football Season at Lake County
The Union City Golden Tornadoes will open their high school football season on the road at Lake County. Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to play following a (7-3) regular season record a year ago, with a first round playoff loss at Memphis Fairley. Following summer practices and scrimmages, coach...
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Thursday, August 18
One of the biggest rivalries in high school football is on for tonight in Milan with cross-county neighbor Trenton Peabody traveling to face the Bulldogs. The two teams have never failed to bring their energy to the game. Trenton defeated Milan last year, 35-25 and was the only team to defeat State Champion Westview, 31-29.
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton Coach Eric Knott is Excited About His Red Devils Football Team
The South Fulton Red Devils will take the field of Friday night, when they travel to face Greenfield. Coach Eric Knott’s team finished last season with a (4-6) record. After some changes, and impressive play in scrimmages, Coach Knott said the players have responded in a strong way.(AUDIO) The...
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Wednesday, August 17
High school football season opens in just a few days with several games in the area. South Fulton will travel south to Greenfield Friday. Greenfield Coach Russ Brown, who was just hired a month ago, talked about the hardest part of getting started so late…. South Fulton has fallen to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crockettcountytimes.com
Cavs Are Positive Heading into Dyer County Opener
Dyersburg – Leanthony Cathey has been waiting 11 months to carry a football again. And when given a chance to do so on the very first play of Crockett County’s Dyersburg Jamboree game with Brighton last Friday night, he quickly signaled his return to Cavalier football by dashing 70 yards straight up the middle for an untouched touchdown.
KFVS12
Kennett boy finalist in Mullet Championships
A ‘Celebration of Life’ for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale on Saturday. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's...
KFVS12
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige named ‘Mayor of the Year’ by Tennessee Municipal League
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige has been named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League at its 82nd Annual Conference in Gatlinburg. Currently in the fourth year of a fifth term, Mayor Brundige has a background in budgets, sales, markets, and providing efficient services from his career in livestock sales and auctions. Under his leadership, the City of Martin has undergone major changes, many of which have been financed by more than $50 million in grant funds for new infrastructure and economic development projects.
RELATED PEOPLE
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Schedules Parent Nights
Parent Nights have been scheduled for both Union City Elementary School and Middle School. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said parents of students in first and third grades are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday at 6:00. Parents of students in the second and fourth grades will meet August...
thunderboltradio.com
Royce Taylor Nicks – 78 – Troy
Funeral services will be held for Royce Taylor Nicks, age 78, of Troy. Services will take place at 11:00 on Saturday, August 20th of 2022, at White-Mahon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
News to Know: Bomb explodes near Parsons courthouse, house explodes in Wyatt, Mo., and McDonald County schools focus on safety
PARSONS, Kan. – The city of Parsons, Kansas was rocked Monday morning when a bomb exploded in a dumpster. The explosion happened around 4:55am yesterday morning in a dumpster in a parking lot outside the Labette County Judicial Center. There are no reports of injuries. The Labette County Sheriff says a suspect has been arrested. The sheriff says he’s a 63-year-old Parsons man. That suspect was identified through security cameras from the parking lot. The sheriff says the investigation will now go to federal authorities. Follow this story here.
thunderboltradio.com
Dismissal Time Change Announced for Union City Kindergarten
A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students is now in effect at Union City Elementary School. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day, instead of the previous time of 2:45. The change was made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunderboltradio.com
Mayor Benny McGuire Addresses Accomplishments by County Commission
During his last monthly meeting this week, Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire highlighted some recent accomplishments made by the County Commission. In making his farewell speech, Mayor McGuire said he was proud of decisions that can help the county going forward.(AUDIO) The Mayor then addressed the financial gain for the...
thunderboltradio.com
Silver Alert issued for Weakley County woman
A TBI Silver Alert has been issued for a Weakley County woman. Seventy-one-year-old Charlene Ferrell was last seen around 5:00 Thursday morning at the Dresden McDonald’s and may be driving a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee license plate #889-BCDY. According to the TBI alert, Ferrell has a medical...
thunderboltradio.com
Brian Keith Parham, 54, formerly of Dresden
A memorial visitation for Brian Keith Parham, age 54, of Summersville, Missouri, formerly of Dresden, will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield families affected by tornado offered free rental home stays, assistance with basic needs
MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge. According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunderboltradio.com
Rachel Cashion, 84, Martin
Graveside services for Rachel Cashion, age 84, of Martin, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 at East Side Cemetery in Martin. Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:45 at East Side Baptist Church in Martin.
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton Police Arrest Fulton Man on Outstanding Warrant and Assault Charges
South Fulton police made an arrest of an individual wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said officers arrested 25 year old Dequan Coleman Green, of Fulton, at a residence on Stovall Street. Green was wanted on a warrant in Obion County for probation violations. Chief Maynard said...
WBBJ
200 years of Jackson-Madison County celebrated over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson celebrated 200 years this past weekend. The City of Jackson’s Bicentennial Commission have been planning to end the year-long Bicentennial Celebration with a bang. There were multiple events for everyone to celebrate, including the Bicentennial Choir, a Bicentennial Parade and the...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Hickman hires new police chief
The City of Hickman has hired a new Chief of Police. According to KYTN, the Hickman City Commission recently chose Scott McKnight to fill the position. McKnight had previously served with the Hickman Police Department, before accepting a position with the Hornbeak Police Department, in Obion County. Being familiar with...
Comments / 0