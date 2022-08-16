ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro

Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
Unique Indiana Shelter Cat Looks Like a Cute Mouse [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m 5-month-old Pico and I’m a perfect blend of sweet and spicy. I’ll play really hard for an hour, then magically transform into a huggable puddle. I recently arrived at River Kitty Cat Cafe with my FIVE brothers. That means our momma had a total of SIX male cats, all of which were surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If we’re not a living example of why you should spay and neuter your pets, we don’t know what is! Now that my brothers, mom and I are all fixed, we’re ready to bring 6 lucky adopters tons of joy! Come meet me and the bros at River Kitty in Downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is $70 and includes my neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations.
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]

A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville

A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun

Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger

One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them

They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
