Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
EMBARRASSING: Have You Ever Walked In On a Coworker Using the Restroom?
Let me set the stage for you. Wednesday morning, Angel, my radio morning show cohost, had just walked out of our brand new studio. I just assumed that she was making a quick trip to the break room to refill her coffee. Well, my bad. That's not where she went at all.
Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro
Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
Unique Indiana Shelter Cat Looks Like a Cute Mouse [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m 5-month-old Pico and I’m a perfect blend of sweet and spicy. I’ll play really hard for an hour, then magically transform into a huggable puddle. I recently arrived at River Kitty Cat Cafe with my FIVE brothers. That means our momma had a total of SIX male cats, all of which were surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If we’re not a living example of why you should spay and neuter your pets, we don’t know what is! Now that my brothers, mom and I are all fixed, we’re ready to bring 6 lucky adopters tons of joy! Come meet me and the bros at River Kitty in Downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is $70 and includes my neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations.
Kentucky State Fair Chooses ‘Your Favorite Cake’ Winner and Here’s the Recipe
You can ask my family and they will agree, I'm not much of a cooker. By that, I mean that I don't spend a lot of time in the kitchen. When I do make something, nine times out of ten, it's pretty good. The problem isn't that I'm not a good cook, it's that I don't do it enough.
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville
A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
FUN PHOTOS: Do You Remember The Kentucky Headhunters’ Free Concert at Ohio County High School?
The Kentucky Headhunters have lots of fans here in the Commowealth and those fans just got some exciting news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Next year, the band's coming to town with Confederate Railroad for a big concert on Saturday, March 11th. That announcement got me reminiscing about...
Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun
Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger
One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
Children’s Museum of Evansville Throws a “Way Late Play Date” for Big Kids Only
There are plenty of ways for adults (big kids at heart) to have fun at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). We are always there with our kids, though, so we have to stay in parent mode, but for at least one night of the year, the adults get to play while the kids are away.
Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Tours Return October 2022
If you are the least bit familiar with us here at GBF, you know that Melissa and I love, L-O-V-E spooky season. If we had our own mascot around here, it would probably be a bat, and frankly, I'm surprised we haven't changed the station colors to orange and black yet.
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them
They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
15 Things Found at a Southern Indiana Thrift Store That Will Remind You of Grandma’s House
Thrifting is all the rage these days, which is funny because when I was a teenager wearing used clothing was frowned upon. Plus, in a small town, you run the risk of wearing something that another teen tossed into the donate pile. How embarrassing, right?. Thrifting Brings Out The Feels.
Watch Kentucky Kindergartner’s Reaction To His First Day of School-It’s A Whole Mood (VIDEO)
Everyone remembers their first day of Kindergarten right?! You think you're totally grown until you realize you have to go to school ALL. DAY. LONG!. This week was the first day back for Daviess County Public Schools and of course, there were the first day of pictures and one of the best videos we have ever seen.
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
EXCITING! The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are Coming to Owensboro
Some fun concert news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Early next year, you'll get the chance to see two great 90s country bands in one night. The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to town. The Kentucky Headhunters are probably best known for their 1990 hit "Dumas...
How to Make the Best Spinach and Artichoke Dip You’ll Ever Put in Your Mouth
There's just no other way to say it. This is the absolute best spinach and artichoke dip you will ever stick in your mouth. And the recipe comes from Kentucky Legend based right here in Owensboro, KY. Naturally, it features an ingredient that basically turns the appetizer into a main course. The recipe calls for award-winning Kentucky Legend ham!
