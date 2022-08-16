Read full article on original website
Local Sports: Thursday, August 18
One of the biggest rivalries in high school football is on for tonight in Milan with cross-county neighbor Trenton Peabody traveling to face the Bulldogs. The two teams have never failed to bring their energy to the game. Trenton defeated Milan last year, 35-25 and was the only team to defeat State Champion Westview, 31-29.
Milan, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Peabody High School football team will have a game with Milan High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
South Fulton Coach Eric Knott is Excited About His Red Devils Football Team
The South Fulton Red Devils will take the field of Friday night, when they travel to face Greenfield. Coach Eric Knott’s team finished last season with a (4-6) record. After some changes, and impressive play in scrimmages, Coach Knott said the players have responded in a strong way.(AUDIO) The...
Local Sports: Wednesday, August 17
High school football season opens in just a few days with several games in the area. South Fulton will travel south to Greenfield Friday. Greenfield Coach Russ Brown, who was just hired a month ago, talked about the hardest part of getting started so late…. South Fulton has fallen to...
Union City Opens Football Season at Lake County
The Union City Golden Tornadoes will open their high school football season on the road at Lake County. Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to play following a (7-3) regular season record a year ago, with a first round playoff loss at Memphis Fairley. Following summer practices and scrimmages, coach...
Cavs Are Positive Heading into Dyer County Opener
Dyersburg – Leanthony Cathey has been waiting 11 months to carry a football again. And when given a chance to do so on the very first play of Crockett County’s Dyersburg Jamboree game with Brighton last Friday night, he quickly signaled his return to Cavalier football by dashing 70 yards straight up the middle for an untouched touchdown.
Yantko shares vision for Racer Athletics
Nico Yantko was welcomed back to Racer Nation as the 10th athletics director in Murray State University history. Surrounded by family, friends, colleagues, staff and Racer fans, Yantko was introduced in a noon-time event in the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. As Murray State celebrates its centennial year, Racer Athletics...
Brian Keith Parham, 54, formerly of Dresden
A memorial visitation for Brian Keith Parham, age 54, of Summersville, Missouri, formerly of Dresden, will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
Royce Taylor Nicks – 78 – Troy
Funeral services will be held for Royce Taylor Nicks, age 78, of Troy. Services will take place at 11:00 on Saturday, August 20th of 2022, at White-Mahon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige named ‘Mayor of the Year’ by Tennessee Municipal League
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige has been named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League at its 82nd Annual Conference in Gatlinburg. Currently in the fourth year of a fifth term, Mayor Brundige has a background in budgets, sales, markets, and providing efficient services from his career in livestock sales and auctions. Under his leadership, the City of Martin has undergone major changes, many of which have been financed by more than $50 million in grant funds for new infrastructure and economic development projects.
Weekly Print Day for Enterprise Moves to Thursday
It wasn’t an easy decision, but the management and team of the Dresden Enterprise newspaper has opted to adjust its distribution day to Thursdays of every week. This change will take effect Thursday, August 18. We will still offer weekly coverage of important events, feature articles and sports that...
Rachel Cashion, 84, Martin
Graveside services for Rachel Cashion, age 84, of Martin, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 at East Side Cemetery in Martin. Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:45 at East Side Baptist Church in Martin.
Silver Alert issued for Weakley County woman
A TBI Silver Alert has been issued for a Weakley County woman. Seventy-one-year-old Charlene Ferrell was last seen around 5:00 Thursday morning at the Dresden McDonald’s and may be driving a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee license plate #889-BCDY. According to the TBI alert, Ferrell has a medical...
Union City School System Schedules Parent Nights
Parent Nights have been scheduled for both Union City Elementary School and Middle School. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said parents of students in first and third grades are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday at 6:00. Parents of students in the second and fourth grades will meet August...
Martin Sworn-In as Union City Councilman; Moss Receives Award from Mayor Hailey
Union City Council members welcomed a new member to the board this week. Cody Martin took a seat on the Council representing Ward 4. Martin won the city election in August, to replace the late Frank Tucker. He was sworn-in to start the meeting by City Clerk Tracy Gore. Also...
Tennessee family leaning on faith after 7-year-old girl's tragic swimming accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 7-year-old girl has been paralyzed after a freak accident at a swimming hole in Waverly. A teenager jumped from a 30-foot rock and landed right on the little girl’s back while she was swimming in Hurricane Creek at Loretta Lynn’s campground. The...
New Jackson financial empowerment director named
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the naming of a new director to help many residents become financially empowered. Mayor Scott Conger announced on Tuesday that Christiana Gallagher has joined the mayor’s office as the city’s Financial Empowerment Director. Gallegher explained what her...
Mayor Benny McGuire Addresses Accomplishments by County Commission
During his last monthly meeting this week, Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire highlighted some recent accomplishments made by the County Commission. In making his farewell speech, Mayor McGuire said he was proud of decisions that can help the county going forward.(AUDIO) The Mayor then addressed the financial gain for the...
Shiloh to host National Park Service Birthday Bash concert
SHILOH, Tenn. — Live music returns to Shiloh National Military Park to commemorate the 106th birthday of the National Park Service. Each year, park visitors and National Park Service employees gather at events across the country to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the NPS, which took place on August 25, 1916.
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
