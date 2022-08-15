RAOUL COMMENDS U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION FOR PROPOSED REGULATIONS AND URGES FURTHER CHANGES TO HELP STUDENTS RECEIVE LOAN RELIEF

Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center Provides Training to Prevent Targeted Acts of Violence in Illinois Schools. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today partnered with the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office in hosting a training designed to prevent targeted acts of violence in schools. The event is part of a series of trainings on behavioral threat assessment that are presented by the NTAC to help prevent mass casualty attacks.

