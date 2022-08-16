Carly Pearce Shares What She Wishes She Could Tell Her 16-Year-Old Self

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce shared what she would tell her 16-year-old self, now that she’s releasing smash-hit songs and earning prestigious awards for her work in country music. Pearce appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday (August 16), where she reflected on her hit album, 29: Written In Stone , and performed her latest single from the project, “What He Didn’t Do.”

“These songs are all my stories and come from places of just hardship and things and just to have fans make me also feel like I’m not alone in the way that I’m making them feel, it’s the greatest gift in the whole world,” Pearce explained on the show. Later, when asked what she would tell her teenaged self after experiencing her success now, she replied: “Just to hold on. That every single dream and more that you’ve ever dreamt of is gonna come true.”

It’s not the first time Pearce shared a wise word of advice to her younger self . Last year, for example, she reflected on a time when she held a job cleaning Airbnbs as she worked to make it as a country artist in Nashville. Pearce wanted to assure her past self: “Just hold on and realize that everything is going to work out in the time that it's supposed to.”

Appearing on Good Morning America , Pearce performed “What He Didn’t Do,” a fan-favorite heartbreak anthem that she explained is “ really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward .” She recently shared an audio recording of the song on TikTok, remembering that she called her mom after writing the lyrics because “I knew it was special.”

Pearce will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .

Watch her full performance on Good Morning America here .