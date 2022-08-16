Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Should the New York Rangers sign a veteran defenseman?
The New York Rangers don’t have much cap space left heading into next season. According to CapFriendly, it’s just around a million at the moment ($1,008,531). In a recent article by Larry Brooks of the NY Post, he suggests that GM Chris Drury may be in the market for a veteran left defenseman in the $800,000 range.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
OSU's Mike Gundy blasts Oklahoma and Texas for SEC move: 'That's why they did it...all for the money'
Mike Gundy is one heck of a quote. He's no Mike Leach, but Oklahoma State's head coach has provided some exceptional sound over the years. None may ever be better than his infamous"I'm a man, I'm 40," rant, but his frank and honest thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC are right up there.
Blackhawks to sign Denver captain Cole Guttman
The Chicago Blackhawks front office certainly isn’t on vacation. After signing Jack Johnson late Tuesday night, the team is now expected to sign college free agent Cole Guttman according to Scott Powers of The Athletic. Guttman, 23, was a draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning but failed to...
Yardbarker
Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Expectations for Freddy Tarnok
In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
markerzone.com
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES HOST CITY FOR 2023 ENTRY DRAFT AND AWARDS SHOW
The National Hockey League is heading to Tennessee for the 2023 Entry Draft and Awards show in June 2023. In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the league announced that the Nashville Predators will play host to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th, with the Awards show being held on Monday, June 26th.
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Ranking Bruins' top 10 prospects entering 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins do not have one of the best groups of prospects in the NHL. In fact, The Athletic's latest prospect pool ranking from February put Boston 27th out of the 32 teams. However, there are plenty of intriguing players in the Bruins organization, including a couple with the...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Been Linked to 3 UFA Right Wing Veterans
The Edmonton Oilers are a little light at right wing. With Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi signed, potentially two top-six spots are filled. That said, there continue to be trade rumors surrounding Puljujarvi and it’s clear that the team could stand to have some extra depth at a position of need. Essentially, GM Ken Holland needs to create competition for a spot but the trick is the money; moreover, that the Oilers have very little of it to spend.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes sign D Anttoni Honka to 3-year deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed Finnish defenseman Anttoni Honka to a three-year, entry-level deal Wednesday. Honka, 21, will earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23 and $775,000 in the next two seasons. He will earn $80,000 at the AHL level for all three seasons and also receives a $210,000 signing bonus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Coyotes sign first-round pick Maveric Lamoureux to entry-level contract
Arizona acquired the pick used to select Lamoureux in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on draft day. The Coyotes traded pick No. 32 (previously obtained from the Colorado Avalanche in the Darcy Kuemper deal) to the Oilers in exchange for forward Zack Kassian, pick No. 29, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick.
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Draft, awards
The NHL is headed to Nashville. The Predators will host the 2023 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Awards next year, the first time the events have been held in the same place since 2006. The award ceremony is set for June 26, while the draft will commence two days later on June 28 (a Wednesday) with the televised first round. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement:
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing. Chicago...
markerzone.com
SEATTLE GOALTENDER DROPS INSANE SET OF KRAKEN-INSPIRED PADS
Magnus Hellberg signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Seattle Kraken this summer and is expected to suit up for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2022-23 as Seattle's 4th or 5th goalie on their depth chart. Behind Phillip Grubauer, Chris Driedger and Martin Jones, Hellberg has a ways to go before cracking the Kraken's lineup, but that didn't stop him from going all-out on a fresh set of pads inspired by the club's likeness:
Comments / 0