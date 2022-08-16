Read full article on original website
Kyle Busch Will Be Replaced by Ty Gibbs in No. 18 in 2023, According to Report
Kyle Busch won't be back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season and, according to a new report, he will be replaced by Ty Gibbs. The post Kyle Busch Will Be Replaced by Ty Gibbs in No. 18 in 2023, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Sights and sounds from Alabama's 14th practice of 2022 preseason
Alabama was back on the field Friday afternoon for another preseason practice. The Crimson Tide dressed in helmets and shorts for a two-hour workout on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields, in what will be the final tuneup before its second scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 20. It marked the Crimson Tide’s 14th...
247Sports
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Friday edition
Mississippi State worked through a shorter Friday practice session as Coach Mike Leach tunes the team up for a Saturday scrimmage on Scott Field. Weather permitting, that is, as Leach and staff may have to adjust for conditions to avoid losing a priceless preseason work date.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: Coach Brennan Aug. 19 SJSU Fall Camp Update
InsideTheSpartans.com talks one-on-one with SJSU head coach Brent Brennan about fall camp so far, key topics on defense and more.
247Sports
Michigan State enters the race for 2024 IMG Academy 4-Star Safety Jordon Johnson-Rubel
Michigan State coaches extended an offer to 2024 IMG Academy four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell at the end of July. The Spartans are a team that appears will get a fair shot in the top 100 defensive back's recruitment.
