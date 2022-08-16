Read full article on original website
Related
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
247Sports
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
247Sports
The Block: Notre Dame needs to keep chopping after losing 5-star Keon Keeley
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Notre Dame's staff should respond following the de-commitment of Keon Keely.
The Block: Penn State RB Nick Singleton can lift an average Nittany Lions o-line
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Nick Singleton can provide major help to the Penn State o-line.
Four-star edge lands Gamecocks Crystal Ball
The decision date is less than two weeks away and there’s still work to do, before South Carolina crosses the finish line in the race for Desmond Umeozulu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
Freshman Receiver Turning Heads at Notre Dame
Another day, another press conference where Tobias Merriweather is receiving praise for his efforts at Notre Dame. The freshman receiver, who arrived in South Bend this summer out of Union high school in Camas, Wash., has received plenty of praise early in his collegiate career. The 6-4, 198-pounder was ranked...
NFL・
247Sports
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
247Sports
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami basketball: Jim Larrañaga details big-name additions, hunger to make another Final Four
North Carolina's Roy Williams coached his last game in 2021, and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski called it quits for good after Duke went to the Final Four in 2022. But Miami coach Jim Larrañaga, 72, has no plans to slow down yet. Larrañaga is fresh off leading the Hurricanes to a surprise Elite Eight run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Miami led Kansas 35-29 at the half, but the eventual national champions erupted in the second half to end Miami's 26-win season just one step short of the Final Four.
247Sports
With another strong scrimmage, Finley adds to lead in Auburn QB race
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn’s offensive staff isn’t expecting a simple decision. But it’s one that probably has to come sooner rather than later. With two scrimmages down, as of Friday, and 13 practices completed overall in the preseason, the Tigers are one of a few remaining programs across college football yet to name a starter at quarterback between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada. All three took first-team reps Friday.
Video: Coach Shaw updates Stanford Training Camp after open practice
Stanford head coach David Shaw discusses the Cardinal's training camp so far, reacts to Friday's open practice with live reps, and covers several other topics regarding the team this preseason.
247Sports
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
VIP: Projecting Iowa State's two-deep offense of 2022
Iowa State Fall Camp is over two weeks in, and remarkably, the season and kickoff for the Cyclones are just over two weeks away from now.
247Sports
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Friday edition
Mississippi State worked through a shorter Friday practice session as Coach Mike Leach tunes the team up for a Saturday scrimmage on Scott Field. Weather permitting, that is, as Leach and staff may have to adjust for conditions to avoid losing a priceless preseason work date.
247Sports
Michigan State enters the race for 2024 IMG Academy 4-Star Safety Jordon Johnson-Rubel
Michigan State coaches extended an offer to 2024 IMG Academy four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell at the end of July. The Spartans are a team that appears will get a fair shot in the top 100 defensive back's recruitment.
247Sports
Fired Up: Could a multi-year run in football lead to either the SEC or B1G eying Kansas State?
The question: During an August 17, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, the crew was asked if Kansas State football has a strong run over the next three or four seasons, could that lead to interest from either the Big Ten or SEC during the next round of expansion. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Comments / 0