7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More
Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely.
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
NME
Jack White is confused by Snoop Dogg’s new cereal: “Answers demanded”
Jack White has shared some thoughts on Snoop Dogg and Master P‘s new breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’. Made by the rappers’ company Broadus Foods, ‘Snoop Loopz’ is a gluten-free multigrain cereal that contains “more corn, more flavour and more marshmallows”. Broadus Foods...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To
Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
NFL・
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has reportedly died
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has reportedly died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 59, according to an obituary that has been posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey. A cause of death has not been provided.
Cardi B Appears to Have Gotten a Tattoo On Her Face
It looks like Cardi B has some new ink, and it's in a surprising location. A new video from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted on his Instagram page shows him adding new ink to the rapper's face, making it Cardi B's first face tattoo. In the video, De...
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA・
Cardi B Just Got Her First Face Tattoo
It's dramatic enough having a scarlet letter permanently affixed to your clothes, but your face? That's bold. Then again, Cardi B has never been one to shy away from a big move, and her latest is getting her first face tattoo: two red letters along her jawline. As seen in...
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dispel Breakup Rumors in Coordinating Cotton Candy Looks
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have officially put breakup rumors to rest via an eye-popping street style moment. The fiancés were photographed in Los Angeles yesterday, looking as loved up as ever in coordinating cotton candy outfits. The Jennifer's Body actress packed a punch in an ab-baring baby...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kendrick Lamar Thanks Jay-Z for Clearing ‘The Heart Pt. 5’ Sample Without Charging Him: Watch
Kendrick Lamar has always had a solid relationship with Jay-Z and that was evident last night (Saturday) when he performed an intimate party. K.Dot did an impromptu performance after his latest tour stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at a private party (it was DUMBO House reportedly) where both Jay-Z and Beyonce were in attendance. While performing his critically acclaimed song ‘The Heart Part 5’, he shouted out Hov for clearing the ‘Izzo’ interpolation and that too without charging him.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Billboard
A Timeline of Snoop Dogg’s History With K-Pop
Throughout his decades in the music business, Snoop Dogg has shown love for music genres across the spectrum. From his hip-hop start with the Billboard 200 No. 1 album Doggystyle to charting on the Gospel and reggae charts, Snoop has proven himself to be a multifaceted music star. While the Korean pop scene may not seem like an obvious connection for Snoop Dogg, the rapper has been mixing it up with K-pop artists for more than a decade.
