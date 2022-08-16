ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More

Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show

Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Vibe

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win

Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter

The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#In The Studio
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To

Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has reportedly died

Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has reportedly died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 59, according to an obituary that has been posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey. A cause of death has not been provided.
MUSIC
Parade

Cardi B Appears to Have Gotten a Tattoo On Her Face

It looks like Cardi B has some new ink, and it's in a surprising location. A new video from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted on his Instagram page shows him adding new ink to the rapper's face, making it Cardi B's first face tattoo. In the video, De...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"

A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA
Glamour

Cardi B Just Got Her First Face Tattoo

It's dramatic enough having a scarlet letter permanently affixed to your clothes, but your face? That's bold. Then again, Cardi B has never been one to shy away from a big move, and her latest is getting her first face tattoo: two red letters along her jawline. As seen in...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Kendrick Lamar Thanks Jay-Z for Clearing ‘The Heart Pt. 5’ Sample Without Charging Him: Watch

Kendrick Lamar has always had a solid relationship with Jay-Z and that was evident last night (Saturday) when he performed an intimate party. K.Dot did an impromptu performance after his latest tour stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at a private party (it was DUMBO House reportedly) where both Jay-Z and Beyonce were in attendance. While performing his critically acclaimed song ‘The Heart Part 5’, he shouted out Hov for clearing the ‘Izzo’ interpolation and that too without charging him.
BROOKLYN, NY
Billboard

A Timeline of Snoop Dogg’s History With K-Pop

Throughout his decades in the music business, Snoop Dogg has shown love for music genres across the spectrum. From his hip-hop start with the Billboard 200 No. 1 album Doggystyle to charting on the Gospel and reggae charts, Snoop has proven himself to be a multifaceted music star. While the Korean pop scene may not seem like an obvious connection for Snoop Dogg, the rapper has been mixing it up with K-pop artists for more than a decade.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy