Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroadAnita DurairajWashington, DC
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Related
WNBA Playoffs 2022: Complete schedule and how to watch
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are set to start this week. Here’s everything you need to know to watch in person, on television or online. The 2022 WNBA Playoffs kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 17, starting a frantic run through the middle of September when a champion will eventually be crowned.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Schedule, scores, bracket, watch online, TV channel, start times for postseason
The 2022 WNBA playoffs got underway in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night, as the New York Liberty closed on a 13-0 run to stun the defending champion Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their first-round series. Later on, the Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the Phoenix Mercury to secure a comfortable win and take a 1-0 lead in that matchup.
Chicago Sky: 2 bold predictions for 2022 WNBA Playoffs in quest to repeat
The Chicago Sky were cruising toward the No. 1 seed in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs in their quest to repeat as champions. However, the last month of the regular season proved that things won’t be easy for Candace Parker and company. In June and July, the team only lost...
WNBA viewership on ESPN, ABC sets multiple high marks
The WNBA, which just concluded its 26th regular season, enjoyed some record-high viewership on primary television partner ESPN in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart is first 2-time winner of the AP's WNBA Player of the Year award
Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game, and this season, her efforts culminated in a couple more career milestones. The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
NBC Sports
‘Why not us?’ New York upsets Chicago to win first game of WNBA Playoffs
CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. New York scored the final 13...
NWSL Taps Trio of Execs as New Commissioner Berman Eyes Growth
A trio of senior sports executives are joining the NWSL under new commissioner Jessica Berman. Former NFL executive Julie Haddon was tapped as the 10-year-old NWSL’s chief marketing officer, and Tatjana Haenni, who most recently served as the Swiss Football Association’s women’s football director and spent more than 18 years at FIFA, will become the league’s chief sporting director. Bill Ordower, a 23-year MLS and Soccer United Marketing (MLS’ commercial arm) veteran and a partner at ArentFox Schiff LLP law firm, will assume the roles of chief operating and legal officer. “Throughout the hiring process we were intentional about finding individuals who...
MLS・
Comments / 0