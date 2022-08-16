ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

WNBA Playoffs 2022: Complete schedule and how to watch

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are set to start this week. Here’s everything you need to know to watch in person, on television or online. The 2022 WNBA Playoffs kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 17, starting a frantic run through the middle of September when a champion will eventually be crowned.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Sportico

NWSL Taps Trio of Execs as New Commissioner Berman Eyes Growth

A trio of senior sports executives are joining the NWSL under new commissioner Jessica Berman. Former NFL executive Julie Haddon was tapped as the 10-year-old NWSL’s chief marketing officer, and Tatjana Haenni, who most recently served as the Swiss Football Association’s women’s football director and spent more than 18 years at FIFA, will become the league’s chief sporting director. Bill Ordower, a 23-year MLS and Soccer United Marketing (MLS’ commercial arm) veteran and a partner at ArentFox Schiff LLP law firm, will assume the roles of chief operating and legal officer. “Throughout the hiring process we were intentional about finding individuals who...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy