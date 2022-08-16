Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Ben Simmons told he ‘can’t shoot’ after repeatedly being called Russell Westbrook
Since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago, Russell Westbrook has become a scapegoat among their fanbase, and his reputation around the NBA has seemingly gotten tarnished. When Ben Simmons was recently spotted by a fan who intentionally mistook him for Westbrook, he was not happy. Simmons...
Scammer’s Delight: Ben Simmons & Philadelphia 76ers Reach Hefty Settlement Over $33 Million Grievance Claim
The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a settlement on the grievance that he filed in April over the $20 million the team withheld in salary last season. The Sixers had withheld the salary for each game the guard didn't play before he was traded to the Nets for James Harden in February.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Does former Sixers star Andre Iguodala have a chance at Hall of Fame?
The Philadelphia 76ers have a decorated Hall of Fame history with Allen Iverson, Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Charles Barkley leading the list, but let’s examine some players who have donned the Sixers jersey recently. In this edition, Sixers Wire looks at Andre Iguodala and builds a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA Rumors: Is Kevin Durant Willing to Follow Ben Simmons’ Blueprint?
Lately, the NBA has seen its fair share of players requesting trades even while they are locked into a multi-year contract. Just last summer, Ben Simmons requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers two years after signing a max contract extension with the team. Around the time Simmons requested ...
Jalen Rose says Sixers made a mistake making Ben Simmons a point guard
For four seasons, Ben Simmons was the point guard of the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-10 man out of LSU had the skills and the vision to be a floor leader so the Sixers had him out there running their offense despite his lack of a jumper. The results were encouraging...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia 76ers reach settlement agreement with Ben Simmons
The amount of the settlement has not been made public after both sides agreed to confidentiality, preferring to move on from the matter to focus on the future. This resolution has been a long time coming, with the dramatics surrounding the situation lasting for over a year. A brief history.
Sixers full schedule released as Joel Embiid, James Harden begin anew
The 2022-23 season is right around the corner in the NBA, and the Philadelphia 76ers will begin anew as Joel Embiid and James Harden have their first full season together. The Sixers acquired Harden at the trade deadline in the 2021-22 season. He played 21 games for them, but they will be able to have a full training camp and a full season together to grow as a team. Harden and Embiid plan on making a deep run in the playoffs, and it begins with the first game of the regular season in October.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘He can’t shoot bro’: Ben Simmons trolled hard by random fan who calls him Russell Westbrook to his face
Ben Simmons isn’t exactly the most well-loved personality in the NBA right now. The fact that he sat out the entire season for the Brooklyn Nets due to injury after forcing a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers probably has a lot to do with this. A random fan...
NBA・
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as the 5th best player in the league
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league regardless of position. The big fella has done an incredible job of just throwing the team on his back when the time calls for it and continuing to improve his all-around game. His numbers...
On This Day In NBA History: August 16 - Nuggets and Sixers Swap Hall-of-Famers
On this day in 1978, the Denver Nuggets traded Hall-of-Famer Bobby Jones to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Hall-of-Famer George McGinnis.
List of every time Sixers match up with every team in 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 schedule has been released for the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the grueling 82-game grind to prepare for the playoffs. The Sixers have plans to go deep into the playoffs, led by Joel Embiid and James Harden, but they must first get through the regular season to be ready for that run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes
The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
Yardbarker
Sixers 2022-23 schedule released: Matchups to watch and record prediction
There are plenty of matchups to watch for the 2022-23 NBA season, but here are a select few for Philadelphia 76ers fans to pay close attention to:. Opening night: October 18th, 2022 @ Boston Celtics (7:30 PM | TNT) The team has the honor of opening up the new league...
Moses Malone ranked as best free agency signing in Sixers history
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a long history in the NBA since their inception ahead of the 1949-50 season. They started as the Syracuse Nationals before moving to Philadelphia before the 1963-64 season. Therefore, the franchise has made numerous transactions in its history. When it comes to free agency, the...
Comments / 0