Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Philadelphia 76ers reach settlement agreement with Ben Simmons

The amount of the settlement has not been made public after both sides agreed to confidentiality, preferring to move on from the matter to focus on the future. This resolution has been a long time coming, with the dramatics surrounding the situation lasting for over a year. A brief history.
Sixers full schedule released as Joel Embiid, James Harden begin anew

The 2022-23 season is right around the corner in the NBA, and the Philadelphia 76ers will begin anew as Joel Embiid and James Harden have their first full season together. The Sixers acquired Harden at the trade deadline in the 2021-22 season. He played 21 games for them, but they will be able to have a full training camp and a full season together to grow as a team. Harden and Embiid plan on making a deep run in the playoffs, and it begins with the first game of the regular season in October.
Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes

The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
