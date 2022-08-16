The 2022-23 season is right around the corner in the NBA, and the Philadelphia 76ers will begin anew as Joel Embiid and James Harden have their first full season together. The Sixers acquired Harden at the trade deadline in the 2021-22 season. He played 21 games for them, but they will be able to have a full training camp and a full season together to grow as a team. Harden and Embiid plan on making a deep run in the playoffs, and it begins with the first game of the regular season in October.

