How the Failed Donovan Mitchell Trade Negotiations Benefits Jazz

By design or error, the nixed Donovan Mitchell trade benefits Jazz Nation.

Suddenly the Utah Jazz are exercising restraint with Donovan Mitchell trade negotiations. And if hindsight is truly 20/20, the Jazz should celebrate preseason success.

Anytime an NBA All-Star garners advertised availability, an abundance of prospective suitors will present a legion of proposals. The reason is, that an All-Sar is widely considered one of the top-24 players in the entire world, and negotiations then take center stage.

It's well documented by several outlets the New York Knicks were extremely active in trying to acquire Mitchell. Yes, there were other parties but the Knicks seemed the most interested.

Lets review why this overall trade would not benefit either team, but especially the Jazz.

Multiple picks would have been the focal point with as many as seven to complete the trade. Sometimes picks can be protected but other times picks may not be.

The Knicks certainly have the draft capital to facilitate a Mitchell trade but neither team would move vertically per a playoff seeding. With no Mitchell on the Jazz roster in addition to the Rudy Gobert trade, Utah would experience losing never witnessed in its rich traditional history. Draft picks are always the roll of the dice, so the Jazz made the correct decision in declining to trade Mitchell to the Knicks.

The rumored players possibly involved between the Jazz and Knicks would be worse than the proposed picks aspect of the trade.

RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes were the rumored players along with picks that the Jazz may have obtained. None of the listed players have been named an All-Star, Rookie of the Year, or even a Dunk Contest Champion. Although Mitchell was not officially named Rookie of the Year he should have been. Ben Simmons was not a true rookie when he won the award.

Jazz executive Danny Ainge has a lot of experience in the NBA trade market, but how many All-Stars currently in their prime has he traded?

I've never advocated for trades, as generally, one side receives the shaft. The Gobert trade was okay, but it would have been interesting to see Gobert and Mitchell together under different coaching guidance.

For certain, the Jazz should be elated Mitchell still resides in the 801 as an NBA All-Star, Slam Dunk Champion, and one of the top players in the world. The NBA is a business, but the urgency to trade Mitchell just seemed rushed for no reason.

Now it's time to prepare for training camp and get ready for the 2022-23 grind house. One thing is certain: retaining Mitchell is the correct decision and Jazz Nation can rest easy in making the playoff push.

